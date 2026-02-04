© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Welcoming Mayor Castor, cold hands and green thumbs, Tampa Bay's 'Timeline'

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:59 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talked about safety in Ybor City and plans to build a baseball stadium on land currently occupied by Hillsborough College.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sits down for a wide-ranging conversation, tackling everything from the Rays stadium talks and public safety to immigration, transportation, and the city’s future.

A special guest on this episode of "Florida Matters Live & Local": Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

With just over a year left in her second and final term, Castor sits down for a wide-ranging discussion about where the city stands and what lies ahead. Topics include public safety, the Rays' stadium plans, transportation and growth.

Then, we shift gears with advice for protecting plants during Florida’s unusually cold weather and look at the region's roots through a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Talkin’ Tampa with Mayor Jane Castor

(0:00) With just over a year left in her final term, the mayor sits down to discuss the challenges ahead for the city — from the Rays stadium and Ybor City safety to immigration enforcement and transportation.

GUEST:

  • Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

A flora plan for the cold

(21:09) Caught with your plants down? Many gardeners have been scrambling during the recent frosty temps. The lead curator at USF’s Botan ical Gardens joins the show with practical advice on what to do during and after a freeze, what household items can help, and which plants are most vulnerable.

GUEST:

  • Craig Huegel, USF Botanical Gardens curator

A long time coming

(36:11) A new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center invites visitors to step back into the region’s deep past. “Tampa Bay Timeline” traces West Central Florida’s history from Indigenous communities of the 1500s through the orange industry, statehood and even the founding of the NFL’s Buccaneers.

GUESTS:

  • Rodney Kite Powell, director of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center
  • Michelle Hearn, director of curatorial affairs at the Tampa Bay History Center

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalJane CastormayorGardeningTampa Bay History Center
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters