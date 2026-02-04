Welcoming Mayor Castor, cold hands and green thumbs, Tampa Bay's 'Timeline'

A special guest on this episode of "Florida Matters Live & Local": Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

With just over a year left in her second and final term, Castor sits down for a wide-ranging discussion about where the city stands and what lies ahead. Topics include public safety, the Rays' stadium plans, transportation and growth.

Then, we shift gears with advice for protecting plants during Florida’s unusually cold weather and look at the region's roots through a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Talkin’ Tampa with Mayor Jane Castor

(0:00) With just over a year left in her final term, the mayor sits down to discuss the challenges ahead for the city — from the Rays stadium and Ybor City safety to immigration enforcement and transportation.

GUEST:



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

A flora plan for the cold

(21:09) Caught with your plants down? Many gardeners have been scrambling during the recent frosty temps. The lead curator at USF’s Botan ical Gardens joins the show with practical advice on what to do during and after a freeze, what household items can help, and which plants are most vulnerable.

GUEST:



Craig Huegel, USF Botanical Gardens curator

A long time coming

(36:11) A new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center invites visitors to step back into the region’s deep past. “Tampa Bay Timeline” traces West Central Florida’s history from Indigenous communities of the 1500s through the orange industry, statehood and even the founding of the NFL’s Buccaneers.

GUESTS:

