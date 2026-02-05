Death penalty in focus, 'granny flats,' Bad Bunny's halftime, Super Bowl yummies

We're a month into the 2026, and Florida is continuing its accelerated schedule lethal injections for condemned prisoners, carrying forward a record pace from the previous year. Three death warrants are signed after a record-breaking 19 in 2025.

We’ll talk with a journalist who has witnessed every Florida execution since 1989. It's brought him the nickname "Dr. Death," not that he wants it, but he views believes it is his responsibility to represent the state's residents when a death warrant is carried out.

We also talk about backyard housing, which is taking center stage in the Legislature. Known as “granny flats” or accessory dwelling units, they're small secondary homes that help families stay close, create more affordable housing, and reshape communities.

And then there’s the Super Bowl. Are you planning to watch Bad Bunny perform at headline? And what's on your menu for the big game between Seattle and New England?

Is Florida an execution machine?

(0:00) The state is moving faster than any other state when it comes to capital punishment, with three death warrants already signed this year after a record-setting 19 last year. Some see overdue justice is catching up, while others worry about the pace and permanence. We talk with a journalist who has witnessed every Florida execution since 1989 on topics of justice, deterrence and human cost.

GUEST:



John Koch, independent reporter



If the flat fits, build it

(12:00) Accessory dwelling units (ADUs or “granny flats”) are showing up more often in housing conversations. Supporters say they offer flexible options for families and renters, while critics raise concerns about zoning and neighborhood impact. We break down what lawmakers have decided and what it could mean for homeowners across the state.

GUEST:



Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Bad Bunny’s Super appearance

(21:02) On Sunday, Grammy-winning Puerto Rican pop superstar Bad Bunny headlines the Super Bowl halftime show, bringing his global fanbase to one of America’s biggest stages. Our guests help explore what his performance means for his fans and touch on how bigger conversations about language, identity and culture.

GUESTS:



Alana Casanova-Burgess, host of the La Brega podcast

podcast Eric Deggans, NPR media critic and Knight professor of journalism and media ethics at Washington and Lee University

Snacks can score big points

(35:58) The real MVP of any Super Bowl party? The food. We’ll huddle with our guest to tackle the must-have bites, touchdown-worthy dips and creative ways to bring football flair to your food – from quick, budget-friendly plays to trendy treats.

GUEST:

