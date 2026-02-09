English-only testing, touching base in Tally, a Was pause, shaping Tampa’s Black story

Although most road signs include common symbols, the words on a driver's license exam can no longer be translated into a foreign speaker's native language. That's the law now in Florida.

Supporters like Gov. Ron DeSantis say it's an important "reform" in the wake of a fatal truck crash last year involving an Indian driver. Critics worry about how it can affect everything from taking children to school to working for a ride-share company.

Will the change improve road safety in the state? We talk about that on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

After that, we get a weekly update on the Legislature. And then a fascinating interview with longtime musician Don Was, whose new band plays in Clearwater this week. Finally, efforts continue to mold Tampa's first Black history museum.

What is Florida driving at?

(0:00) The state now requires that driver’s license exams be administered in English. State officials say the rule is intended to improve road safety, while others question whether language restrictions address the real causes of crashes. We look at how the policy came about, what it changes for drivers, and how it may affect a multicultural state like Florida.

GUESTS:



Tory Davis, Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office director of communications and community relations

Sam Putterman, PolitiFact Florida government reporter



Power, process and the Legislature

(12:02) A legal challenge is taking aim at Florida’s tightened rules for citizen-led constitutional amendments. The trial over signature-gathering restrictions begins today. Our Capitol reporter will give us the latest. Plus, our weekly catch-up on other bills moving through Tallahassee.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Don of the Dead – and much more

(21:09) Don Was has left his mark on music, producing the Rolling Stones, playing bass for Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Grateful Dead, and leading Blue Note Records. He joins us ahead of his Clearwater show with Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble to discuss new music, collaborations and stories from his career.

GUEST:



Don Was, musician



Exploring local Black History

(36:11) The Tampa Black History Museum, a partnership between the Tampa Bay History Center and Tampa Housing Authority, is shaping its collections and programs with input from the community. We talk with the museum’s program director and curator about how they’re engaging with residents, highlighting local stories and developing exhibits that reflect Tampa’s Black experience.

GUESTS:

