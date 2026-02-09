© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

English-only testing, touching base in Tally, a Was pause, shaping Tampa’s Black story

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
driver's licenses sign a side of street
stock.adobe.com

Will the state's English-only driver's tests make roads safer? We look into the rule change on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Although most road signs include common symbols, the words on a driver's license exam can no longer be translated into a foreign speaker's native language. That's the law now in Florida.

Supporters like Gov. Ron DeSantis say it's an important "reform" in the wake of a fatal truck crash last year involving an Indian driver. Critics worry about how it can affect everything from taking children to school to working for a ride-share company.

Will the change improve road safety in the state? We talk about that on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

After that, we get a weekly update on the Legislature. And then a fascinating interview with longtime musician Don Was, whose new band plays in Clearwater this week. Finally, efforts continue to mold Tampa's first Black history museum.

What is Florida driving at?

(0:00) The state now requires that driver’s license exams be administered in English. State officials say the rule is intended to improve road safety, while others question whether language restrictions address the real causes of crashes. We look at how the policy came about, what it changes for drivers, and how it may affect a multicultural state like Florida.

GUESTS:

  • Tory Davis, Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office director of communications and community relations
  • Sam Putterman, PolitiFact Florida government reporter

Power, process and the Legislature

(12:02) A legal challenge is taking aim at Florida’s tightened rules for citizen-led constitutional amendments. The trial over signature-gathering restrictions begins today. Our Capitol reporter will give us the latest. Plus, our weekly catch-up on other bills moving through Tallahassee.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Don of the Dead – and much more

(21:09) Don Was has left his mark on music, producing the Rolling Stones, playing bass for Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Grateful Dead, and leading Blue Note Records. He joins us ahead of his Clearwater show with Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble to discuss new music, collaborations and stories from his career.

GUEST:

  • Don Was, musician

Exploring local Black History

(36:11) The Tampa Black History Museum, a partnership between the Tampa Bay History Center and Tampa Housing Authority, is shaping its collections and programs with input from the community. We talk with the museum’s program director and curator about how they’re engaging with residents, highlighting local stories and developing exhibits that reflect Tampa’s Black experience.

GUESTS:

  • Janine Quarles Adkins, Tampa Black History Museum program manager
  • Fred Hearns, Tampa Black History Museum curator of Black history

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalDriver's LicensesImmigrationMusicArts2026 Florida LegislatureBlack History
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters