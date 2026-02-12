© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Sarasota's Super conductor, saving the Everglades, measles go viral, adore ♥️ explore

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:25 PM EST
Man in a black tux at the left conducting with tall grass behind him and a woman in a tux playing a violin to the right
In this image from NFL video, Giancarlo Guerrero, Sarasota Orchestra music director, waves his baton as he "conducts" dozens of violinists during Bad Bunny's halftime show during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

The Sarasota Orchestra’s music director had the time of his life during Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime, plus segments on Everglades preservation, measles and Valentine’s Day fun.

There's lots to love about "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Let's start with a moment many of you probably caught during the Super Bowl halftime show: Sarasota Orchestra music director Giancarlo Guerrero's 20 seconds in the Super Bowl spotlight during Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican celebration. The maestro tells how he was invited and describes the emotion he felt as millions watched.

Next, we’ll revisit the ongoing fight to protect the Everglades as chronicled in a documentary by our Meghan Bowman. Then, what's going on with this measles outbreak in Florida and nationwide.

We'll close with something sweet. Need some ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day? Our guest says there’s something for every heart this weekend.

Orchestrating a Super surprise

If you blinked, you may have missed him. But there was Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor of the Sarasota Orchestra — baton passionately waving in hand, guiding a long line of violinists 4½ minutes into the Super Bowl halftime show. Interestingly, his 20 seconds of screen time was kept secret until headliner Bad Bunny glided past him on a tracking shot. So, what led to this fusion of classical music and pop spectacle? We get the rest of the story from the maestro himself.

GUEST:

  • Giancarlo Guerrero, Sarasota Orchestra music director

A 60-year Everglades battle

Environmentalists say the fight to protect the Everglades never really ended, it just entered a new chapter. In a new documentary, WUSF’s Meghan Bowman examines how the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center sparked fresh lawsuits and revived long-standing tensions. She’s back with us to talk about the history, politics, and pending April hearing.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, Your Florida reporter for WUSF

Examining the measles comeback

The extremely contagious disease, declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, is spreading nationwide, with Florida among the hardest hit states. An outbreak at Ave Maria University near Naples is pushing up case counts while vaccine mandates face renewed debate. Medical risks and public health policy are front and center.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Juan Antonio Dumois, pediatric infectious disease physician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • Cary Barbor, WGCU reporter

What’s your love language?

Whether you’re fluent in gifts, quality time or fried fair food, Valentine’s Day looks different for everyone. From classic date nights to offbeat events, the weekend is packed with possibilities. Pardon our mush, but we’ve got some lovely ways to crush.

GUEST:

  • Gabrielle Calise, Tampa Bay Times culture and nostalgia reporter

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSarasota OrchestraSuper BowlMeaslesEvergladesValentine's Day
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
