Sarasota's Super conductor, saving the Everglades, measles go viral, adore ♥️ explore

There's lots to love about "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Let's start with a moment many of you probably caught during the Super Bowl halftime show: Sarasota Orchestra music director Giancarlo Guerrero's 20 seconds in the Super Bowl spotlight during Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican celebration. The maestro tells how he was invited and describes the emotion he felt as millions watched.

Next, we’ll revisit the ongoing fight to protect the Everglades as chronicled in a documentary by our Meghan Bowman. Then, what's going on with this measles outbreak in Florida and nationwide.

We'll close with something sweet. Need some ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day? Our guest says there’s something for every heart this weekend.

Orchestrating a Super surprise

If you blinked, you may have missed him. But there was Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor of the Sarasota Orchestra — baton passionately waving in hand, guiding a long line of violinists 4½ minutes into the Super Bowl halftime show. Interestingly, his 20 seconds of screen time was kept secret until headliner Bad Bunny glided past him on a tracking shot. So, what led to this fusion of classical music and pop spectacle? We get the rest of the story from the maestro himself.

Giancarlo Guerrero, Sarasota Orchestra music director

A 60-year Everglades battle

Environmentalists say the fight to protect the Everglades never really ended, it just entered a new chapter. In a new documentary, WUSF’s Meghan Bowman examines how the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center sparked fresh lawsuits and revived long-standing tensions. She’s back with us to talk about the history, politics, and pending April hearing.

Meghan Bowman, Your Florida reporter for WUSF

Examining the measles comeback

The extremely contagious disease, declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, is spreading nationwide, with Florida among the hardest hit states. An outbreak at Ave Maria University near Naples is pushing up case counts while vaccine mandates face renewed debate. Medical risks and public health policy are front and center.

Dr. Juan Antonio Dumois, pediatric infectious disease physician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Cary Barbor, WGCU reporter

What’s your love language?

Whether you’re fluent in gifts, quality time or fried fair food, Valentine’s Day looks different for everyone. From classic date nights to offbeat events, the weekend is packed with possibilities. Pardon our mush, but we’ve got some lovely ways to crush.

