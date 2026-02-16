Counties coping with potential cuts, grading Florida's gun laws, in a shriveled state

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," new proposals to slash property taxes are gaining traction in Tallahassee. If they pass, revenue gaps will force local government to make tough choices about public services. What should residents give up?

Then, we hear about a report card on the country's gun laws. Our state wasn't at the top of the class, although others with similar laws fared worse.

And finally, it rained overnight, but that didn't put a dent in our drought. How dry is the state?

Will it hurt to ax?

(0:00) Florida lawmakers are exploring property tax reductions, but local governments are doing the math. Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas could lose billions while still funding schools, pools and police. How will counties splice after the slice?

Mike Fasano, Pasco County tax collector

Cragin Mosteller, Florida Association of Counties director of external affairs

Taking aim at open carry laws

(21:07) The nonprofit Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Florida's firearm laws a C, better than some but far from the strictest. The grade raises lots of questions, but we start with what does this analysis mean? And what does Florida do differently?

Spencer Myers, Giffords Law Center state/local policy attorney.

Lindsay Nichols, Giffords Law Center policy director

Parched and prone to wildfire

(36:14) Before last night’s downpour, much of Florida hadn’t seen meaningful rain since December. Florida is in a severe drought, and fire crews are feeling it. One brush fire in Wimauma burned more than 350 acres amid a surge of calls. What will it take to turn things around?

