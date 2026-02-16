© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Counties coping with potential cuts, grading Florida's gun laws, in a shriveled state

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published February 16, 2026 at 2:25 PM EST
illustration shows an ax next to a stack of cards cut in half with the word TAXES written on the top card. Illustrates elimination or trimming of taxes
stock.adobe.com

With the elimination of property taxes still on tap in Tallahassee, a study shows billions of dollars in potential losses, with some counties standing to lose more than others.

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," new proposals to slash property taxes are gaining traction in Tallahassee. If they pass, revenue gaps will force local government to make tough choices about public services. What should residents give up?

Then, we hear about a report card on the country's gun laws. Our state wasn't at the top of the class, although others with similar laws fared worse.

And finally, it rained overnight, but that didn't put a dent in our drought. How dry is the state?

Will it hurt to ax?

(0:00) Florida lawmakers are exploring property tax reductions, but local governments are doing the math. Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas could lose billions while still funding schools, pools and police. How will counties splice after the slice?

GUESTS:

  • Mike Fasano, Pasco County tax collector
  • Cragin Mosteller, Florida Association of Counties director of external affairs

Taking aim at open carry laws

(21:07) The nonprofit Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gives Florida's firearm laws a C, better than some but far from the strictest. The grade raises lots of questions, but we start with what does this analysis mean? And what does Florida do differently?

GUESTS:

  • Spencer Myers, Giffords Law Center state/local policy attorney.
  • Lindsay Nichols, Giffords Law Center policy director

Parched and prone to wildfire

(36:14) Before last night’s downpour, much of Florida hadn’t seen meaningful rain since December. Florida is in a severe drought, and fire crews are feeling it. One brush fire in Wimauma burned more than 350 acres amid a surge of calls. What will it take to turn things around?

GUESTS:

  • Kyle Hanson, Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist
  • Tom Staik, The Herald Advocate managing editor

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
