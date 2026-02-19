⚾ Tigers in their town, fair days in Hardee, sweet strawberries

Florida spring training has a rich history and deep fan traditions. The Grapefruit League has its own historic moments, quirks and personalities.

No place has rolled out the red carpet longer than Lakeland, where Tigertown has hosted the Detroit Tigers — and their fans — for more than 90 years. We take a look back with some baseball historians.

Also, a fun look at the Hardee County Fair and why Florida strawberries are tasting extra sweet this year.

Meet this fair’s biggest pig

(0:00) This weekend, the Hardee County Fair winds down with rodeo cowboys, pageants, arts and crafts, and plenty of fair food. And you can’t let the rides stop spinning without checking out a 300-pound championship porker. Our guest tells us more.

GUEST:



Denise Grimsley, Hardee County Fair board of directors

Plant City’s berry scene

(12:02) Strawberries aren’t just delicious, they’re also a key part of Florida’s agriculture and economy. A pro tells us what goes into growing the sweetest berries. From weather to picking techniques, there’s more than meets the eye.

GUEST:



Clay Keel, Keel Farms

Talkin’ baseball

(21:08) The Detroit Tigers have called Lakeland home for nearly 100 springs. We explore why this city has the longest spring training relationship in Major League Baseball. Plus, some fun talk about Grapefruit League history.

GUESTS: