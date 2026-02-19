© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

⚾ Tigers in their town, fair days in Hardee, sweet strawberries

By Matthew Peddie,
Quincy WaltersGracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:54 PM EST
Except for a few war years, the Detroit Tigers have trained in Lakeland since 1934, making it the longest relationship between a Major League Baseball team and a spring training city.
Florida hosts 15 baseball teams for spring training, but no town has been "all in" and for so long as Lakeland, where the Detroit Tigers have stuck around since 1934.

Florida spring training has a rich history and deep fan traditions. The Grapefruit League has its own historic moments, quirks and personalities.

No place has rolled out the red carpet longer than Lakeland, where Tigertown has hosted the Detroit Tigers — and their fans — for more than 90 years. We take a look back with some baseball historians.

Also, a fun look at the Hardee County Fair and why Florida strawberries are tasting extra sweet this year.

Meet this fair’s biggest pig

(0:00) This weekend, the Hardee County Fair winds down with rodeo cowboys, pageants, arts and crafts, and plenty of fair food. And you can’t let the rides stop spinning without checking out a 300-pound championship porker. Our guest tells us more.

GUEST:

  • Denise Grimsley, Hardee County Fair board of directors

Plant City’s berry scene

(12:02) Strawberries aren’t just delicious, they’re also a key part of Florida’s agriculture and economy. A pro tells us what goes into growing the sweetest berries. From weather to picking techniques, there’s more than meets the eye.

GUEST:

  • Clay Keel, Keel Farms

Talkin’ baseball
(21:08) The Detroit Tigers have called Lakeland home for nearly 100 springs. We explore why this city has the longest spring training relationship in Major League Baseball. Plus, some fun talk about Grapefruit League history.

GUESTS:

  • Rick Vaughn, baseball historian
  • Bob Donahay, Lakeland director of parks and recreation
  • Nick Gandy, Florida Sports Foundation
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
