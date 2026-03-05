© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Jolt for Lakeland residents, bill deletion, response to Welch, risky med cuts, women take field

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:23 PM EST
a truck with a door that reads Lakeland Electric
Lakeland Electric
Lakeland Electric customers will soon see a rate increase on their monthly bills during the spring.

Lakeland residents face higher electric bills, while a Senate bill transferring USF Sarasota-Manatee land to New College vanishes — leaving both energy costs and campus plans in uncertainty.

A blast of winter weather sent Lakeland Electric’s fuel costs soaring. Now the utility is raising its fuel charge. Why do customers pay the difference, and what role could growing electricity demands play?

We'll power into that topic to start a busy "Florida Matters Live & Local."

Then, just when you thought the New College takeover of USF Sarasota-Manatee was an unstoppable force, along comes an immovable object: something called the “delete everything” amendment.

Other topics: a follow-up on Mayor Ken Welch’s Gas Plant plans, the impact of cuts to Florida’s cuts to the AIDS Drug Assistance Program, and the Bucs’ annual celebration of women and girls.

An unexpected charge

(0:00) A January cold snap drained Lakeland Electric’s fuel reserves faster than expected. Now, city commissioners have approved a fuel charge increase that will add about $18 to the average bill starting April first. A reporter explains what’s behind this power surge.

GUESTS:

  • Cindy Glover, LklndNow reporter

Deleted but not defeated

(12:04) The plan to transfer USF Sarasota-Manatee land and buildings to New College just hit a legislative twist. The state Senate stripped all substantive language from the bill. Huh? Does that leave the proposal in limbo? Let’s study up on the “delete everything” amendment with a political professor and prepare for what could happen next.

GUEST:

  • Aubrey Jewett, political science associate professor at the University of Central Florida

Gas Plant: Delay or develop?

(18:13) Mayor Ken Welch and some St. Petersburg community members are at odds over how to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District. One activist is calling for a structured planning process, saying a phased development allows the city to capture long-term value while honoring the neighborhood’s history.

GUEST:

  • Ron Diner, Raymond James Affordable Housing president and founder

Fighting for HIV medication access

(21:04) Florida’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program has limited eligibility, leaving many unsure how they’ll afford vital HIV medication. Those who will no longer qualify say the update feels like a death sentence. Advocates are traveling across the state to raise awareness, provide guidance and push lawmakers to act.

GUESTS:

  • Leisha McKinley-Beach, CEO of the Black Public Health Academy and national HIV services consultant
  • Sharonda Lynn, founder of Having Incredible Victory in Jacksonville

Field goal and female goals

(40:45) The Bucs tackle Women’s History Month with their annual “She Is Football” weekend, with a goal of empowering females. Tampa Bay native and Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews is the keynote for a career summit, plus there’s a 5K run, festival and flag football invitational.

GUEST:

  • Kourtney Sanchez, Tampa Bay Buccaneers chief impact officer

Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalLakeland ElectricUSF Sarasota-ManateeFlorida LegislatureNew College of FloridaKen WelchHistoric Gas Plant DistrictAIDSHIVWomen's History MonthTampa Bay Buccaneers
