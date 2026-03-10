Playing us for fuel, chilly reaction to H-1B freeze, getting away Scot-free

In just a week, gas prices have shot up to almost $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded. "Florida Matters Live & Local" takes a closer look at what’s driving up the cost of gas and how you are dealing with it.

We also talk to a USF professor about the halt in H1-B visas at state schools and a Florida author reads from her latest Scottish Regency romances.

A pain in the gas pump

(0:00) Fuel prices are surging, and every fill-up feels like the pump is eating your cash. Tampa Bay’s car-heavy lifestyle makes every trip sting more than usual, and drivers face tough choices with limited alternatives. Experts explain the reasons behind the spike and what it means for daily commutes.

GUESTS:



Shauna Muckle, Tampa Bay Times reporter

Darden Rice, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief planning and community affairs officer

H-1B pause: A faculty member's view

(20:32) A yearlong halt on foreign hires could make Florida universities less appealing to international scholars. A USF professor says lawmakers are ill-informed regarding how it will affect academics. How will schools face delays in recruiting top international talent?

GUEST:



Adriana Novoa, USF professor of Latin American history



Swoon in the Scottish Highlands

(35:03) Florida-based author Eliza Knight’s latest historical fiction, “Lost in the Summer of ’69,” takes readers on a road-trip adventure through music, family and the 1960s. She shares insights from her Scottish Regency novels and the strong women who populate her stories.

GUEST:

