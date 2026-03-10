© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Playing us for fuel, chilly reaction to H-1B freeze, getting away Scot-free

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
hand holding a gas pump nozzle that is placed into the gas hole on a vehicle illustrating a person pumping fuel into a car
stock.adobe.com

In just a week, gas prices have shot up to almost $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded. "Florida Matters Live & Local" takes a closer look at what’s driving up the cost of gas and how you are dealing with it.

We also talk to a USF professor about the halt in H1-B visas at state schools and a Florida author reads from her latest Scottish Regency romances.

A pain in the gas pump

(0:00) Fuel prices are surging, and every fill-up feels like the pump is eating your cash. Tampa Bay’s car-heavy lifestyle makes every trip sting more than usual, and drivers face tough choices with limited alternatives. Experts explain the reasons behind the spike and what it means for daily commutes.

GUESTS:

  • Shauna Muckle, Tampa Bay Times reporter
  • Darden Rice, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority chief planning and community affairs officer

H-1B pause: A faculty member's view

(20:32) A yearlong halt on foreign hires could make Florida universities less appealing to international scholars. A USF professor says lawmakers are ill-informed regarding how it will affect academics. How will schools face delays in recruiting top international talent?

GUEST:

  • Adriana Novoa, USF professor of Latin American history

Swoon in the Scottish Highlands

(35:03) Florida-based author Eliza Knight’s latest historical fiction, “Lost in the Summer of ’69,” takes readers on a road-trip adventure through music, family and the 1960s. She shares insights from her Scottish Regency novels and the strong women who populate her stories.

GUEST:

  • Eliza Knight, author

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
