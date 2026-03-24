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Florida Matters Live & Local

Work to do in Tally, Tampa's gold medalist, questioning St. Pete's boom, Pilates pop-ups

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:39 PM EDT
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The Old Florida Capitol is seen with the tower of the current Florida Capitol rising behind, in Tallahassee.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP

Despite passing a slate of high-profile bills, Florida lawmakers couldn’t resolve some of their biggest disagreements. Where do things stand and what’s up with special sessions planned for next month? "Florida Matters Live & Local" knows who to ask.

No so fast, my friends

(0:00) Florida’s legislative session is over, but for the second straight year, lawmakers will go into overtime. There’s a billion-dollar budget gap to resolve, as well as redistricting. Of course, plenty of bills are ready to become laws. One of our pundit faves breaks down the major moves and discusses issues still on the table.

GUEST:

  • William March, political analyst

More bling for America's team

(12:31) A fourth Paralympics, a fourth gold medal for Tampa sled hockey star Declan Farmer. Team USA’s alternate captain is back on “Live & Local” to talk about rewriting the record book, the thrill of beating the Canadians (again!) and the future of the sport.

GUEST:

  • Declan Farmer, U.S. Paralympian

Lux! Flux! Bucks! Yuck?

(21:29) A surge of high-rise construction is transforming St. Petersburg into a high-end hub, but not everyone is buying in. Some long-time residents say the city feels increasingly unfamiliar, and questions about affordability are bubbling up.

GUEST:

  • Kathryn Varn, Axios reporter

Workouts that work for you

(36:33) Busy schedules can make fitness tough, but Jodie Campbell is offering a new approach. Her pop-up Pilates classes bring flexibility and community together. She discusses helping people reclaim time and strength, and what fitness means for herself.

This segment mentions suicide around the 46-minute mark. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, you can dial the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help.

GUEST:

  • Jodie Campbell, fitness instructor

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida LegislatureParalympicsdiet and exercise
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters