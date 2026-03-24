Work to do in Tally, Tampa's gold medalist, questioning St. Pete's boom, Pilates pop-ups

Despite passing a slate of high-profile bills, Florida lawmakers couldn’t resolve some of their biggest disagreements. Where do things stand and what’s up with special sessions planned for next month? "Florida Matters Live & Local" knows who to ask.

No so fast, my friends

(0:00) Florida’s legislative session is over, but for the second straight year, lawmakers will go into overtime. There’s a billion-dollar budget gap to resolve, as well as redistricting. Of course, plenty of bills are ready to become laws. One of our pundit faves breaks down the major moves and discusses issues still on the table.

GUEST:



William March, political analyst

More bling for America's team

(12:31) A fourth Paralympics, a fourth gold medal for Tampa sled hockey star Declan Farmer. Team USA’s alternate captain is back on “Live & Local” to talk about rewriting the record book, the thrill of beating the Canadians (again!) and the future of the sport.

GUEST:



Declan Farmer, U.S. Paralympian

Lux! Flux! Bucks! Yuck?

(21:29) A surge of high-rise construction is transforming St. Petersburg into a high-end hub, but not everyone is buying in. Some long-time residents say the city feels increasingly unfamiliar, and questions about affordability are bubbling up.

GUEST:



Kathryn Varn, Axios reporter

Workouts that work for you

(36:33) Busy schedules can make fitness tough, but Jodie Campbell is offering a new approach. Her pop-up Pilates classes bring flexibility and community together. She discusses helping people reclaim time and strength, and what fitness means for herself.

This segment mentions suicide around the 46-minute mark. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, you can dial the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help.

GUEST:

