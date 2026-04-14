SNAP goes sugar-free, cop's firing questioned, Black Maternal Health week, your comments

Next week's new limits with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are meant to encourage healthier eating for those receiving benefits. But not all high-sugar items are excluded, raising eyebrows about consistency. An official with Feeding Tampa Bay walks us through the changes.

Then, why are concerns about transparency, retaliation and leadership growing louder at the Tampa Police Department? We also learn about the importance of Black Maternal Health Week.

Finally, a block for you ... or at least a few of your letters and voicemails on some recent "Live & Local" segments that touched a nerve.

Food fighting over SNAP changes

(0:00) Florida’s new SNAP restrictions target soda, candy and processed desserts. The move is designed to improve health outcomes for low-income households. Still, some argue the policy oversimplifies food access and misses the bigger hunger picture. How will the changes affect those who use the benefits?

GUEST:



Lorena Hardwick, Feeding Tampa Bay chief external affairs officer

Silence surrounds top cop’s exit

(12:02) The sudden firing of a top Tampa police official is drawing scrutiny. Ruth Cate’s departure follows praise for her work but no public explanation. The move is fueling concern inside city hall and across the community. A veteran justice reporter offers insight.

GUEST:



Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times reporter

A focus on Black maternal health

(21:06) The U.S. remains one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth – especially for Black women. They face significantly higher risks of complications and death, regardless of income or education. This is Black Maternal Health Week, a time for advocates to promote awareness, accountability and change.

GUESTS:



Ronee Wilson, USF associate professor of reproductive and perinatal epidemiology and Black Maternal Health Week of Tampa Bay co-founder

Marshara Fross, USF perinatal and birth justice researcher and Black Maternal Health Week of Tampa Bay co-founder

“Live & Local” Mailbag

(36:08) You might recall we hit our 100th episode of “Live & Local” last week. Along the way, we’ve received so many worthwhile emails and voicemails that never got on the air. We wanted to share a few.