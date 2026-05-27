Tampa International Airport CEO shares his vision for an air taxi hub

Flying cars might sound like a faraway concept. But Tampa International Airport officials are leaning into the idea as a way to connect travelers to the Tampa Bay area — without the usual traffic that comes with it.

Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens shared the concept of air taxis at last week's Tampa City Council meeting.

“It is important that even though we bring people in at 600 miles an hour, that they can get around and they're connected to this city and to this region,” Stephens said.

Tampa City Council / Screengrab Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens introduced the concept of flying taxis as a way of connecting passengers arriving at TPA to the Tampa Bay area during a Tampa City Council meeting on May 21, 2026.

He shared a glimmering video showcasing the possible future of this idea, with visuals of where the air taxis could reach and a rendering of an air mobility hub where the small flying vehicles could take off from.

Air taxis could be a way for fliers arriving at the airport to easily get to downtown Tampa, and “perhaps across the Howard Frankland Bridge,” Stephens said.

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He mentioned trains, buses and “automated people movers” as additional means to get travelers to where they want to go in the Tampa Bay area. It would all come together at the hub that Stephens said Tampa International has “thought about the notion of creating.”

He previously spoke about connecting the region using flying taxis at a Pinellas County Commission meeting last month.

Airport officials stressed to WUSF this vision remains only a concept for now, and there aren’t official plans to make local air taxis a reality yet.

However, Stephens also told the city council about a big project that’s actually quickly taking shape.

Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. / TPA Rendering of exterior facing south for TPA's Airside D.

Airside D is Tampa International’s first new Airside in 20 years, and Stephens said construction is ahead of schedule.

"For many of you who have flown out of Airside C by order of comparison,” Stephens said, “Airside C is about a 300,000-square-foot facility. This is going to be double the size.”

The airport hosts about 25 million passengers a year. According to Stephens, they’re expecting to grow to 36 million passengers in 10 years.

The 16-gate Airside is slotted to have state-of-the-art lounges and facilities, and local food and shopping options. The customs facility will be “bright and beautiful,” Stephens said, and easy to go through. The new airside will also have large, digital displays that show views from Tampa’s natural wonders, like the Gulf and wildlife.

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Right now, Stephens said the project is “in the process of going vertical.”

Elevator cores are going up, as well as structural steel, he said. The project is ahead of schedule and the foundational footprints are “going to be built out pretty soon.”

Airside D broke ground in December 2024. According to Stephens, the $1.5 billion project is expected to open in 2029.

"We are focused each and every day on connecting not only our region, but connecting the world to this region, to the city and everything that we have to offer,” Stephens said. “And to do that, we recognize that we have to make investments.”