Earth Day is near, the price of no paid leave, Tampa Bay's tattoo culture

Next Wednesday is Earth Day. What began as a grassroots awareness campaign has grown into a worldwide movement. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we explore how the focus has shifted from education to action, and what meaningful change looks like.

Go ahead, make your day!

(0:00) Two guests and one big question: what can you actually do for the planet? From the Everglades to your own shopping habits, we talk sustainability, plastics and fast fashion — and whether small changes really add up to something bigger on Earth Day and beyond.

GUESTS:



Stephanie Christu, owner of Bottom of the Bin secondhand craft stores

Evan Raskin, Earth Day.org national campaign manager

An earthly “Your Florida Matters”

(11:48) What does Earth Day look like the other 364 days of the year? We hear how our Instagram listeners are cutting waste, conserving resources and making more mindful choices. Plus, a look back at how a fight to save the Everglades helped spark the very first Earth Day.

GUEST:



Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF’s “Your Florida” team

Choosing work or family

(20:03) What happens when life doesn’t wait for your paycheck? From caring for a newborn to supporting a sick parent, we explore the real sacrifices Floridians are making without paid leave — and what a proposed plan could mean for workers, businesses and the state’s economy.

GUEST:



Alexis Tsoukalas, Florida Policy Institute

What do you ink?

(34:18) Tattooing is more than skin deep — it’s art, engineering and tradition. At local shops, creativity ranges from custom ink to handmade tattoo machines. We talk with artists about how they got started, how the craft is taught and where tattoo culture is headed.

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