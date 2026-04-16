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Florida Matters Live & Local

Earth Day is near, the price of no paid leave, Tampa Bay's tattoo culture

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
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Next Wednesday is Earth Day. On “Live & Local,” we explore how the focus has shifted from education to action, and what meaningful change looks like. Plus, segments on paid family leave and the world of tattoo artists.

Next Wednesday is Earth Day. What began as a grassroots awareness campaign has grown into a worldwide movement. On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we explore how the focus has shifted from education to action, and what meaningful change looks like.

Go ahead, make your day!

(0:00) Two guests and one big question: what can you actually do for the planet? From the Everglades to your own shopping habits, we talk sustainability, plastics and fast fashion — and whether small changes really add up to something bigger on Earth Day and beyond.

GUESTS:

  • Stephanie Christu, owner of Bottom of the Bin secondhand craft stores
  • Evan Raskin, Earth Day.org national campaign manager

An earthly “Your Florida Matters”

(11:48) What does Earth Day look like the other 364 days of the year? We hear how our Instagram listeners are cutting waste, conserving resources and making more mindful choices. Plus, a look back at how a fight to save the Everglades helped spark the very first Earth Day.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, reporter for WUSF’s “Your Florida” team

Choosing work or family

(20:03) What happens when life doesn’t wait for your paycheck? From caring for a newborn to supporting a sick parent, we explore the real sacrifices Floridians are making without paid leave — and what a proposed plan could mean for workers, businesses and the state’s economy.

GUEST:

  • Alexis Tsoukalas, Florida Policy Institute

What do you ink?

(34:18) Tattooing is more than skin deep — it’s art, engineering and tradition. At local shops, creativity ranges from custom ink to handmade tattoo machines. We talk with artists about how they got started, how the craft is taught and where tattoo culture is headed.

GUESTS:

  • Matthew Damucca “Mucca” Bolta, tattoo artist and Ink Fink owner
  • Loz, tattoo artist

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalEarth DayChild CareTattoos
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace