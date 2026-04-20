During WUSF's fundraiser, a flashback at favorite segments: Swiftie class, SAVE Act, e-bike bill

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Mattew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Integrity or suppression?

(0:00) You've probably heard of the SAVE Act, a national effort by Republican lawmakers to tighten voting rules. Well, Florida has already passed its own version. Beginning next year, voters will need to show documents like a birth certificate or passport vote. Supporters say it'll help prevent election fraud, but opponents worry it will disenfranchise voters.

GUESTS:



Andrew Garber, counsel for the Brennan Center's Voting Rights and Elections Program

Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director

Seemed like a no-brainer

(13:47) After losing a classmate in a e-bike crash, a group of Freedom High students turned grief into action. Through a school program called “Ought to Be a Law,” they drafted a bill to raise the helmet requirement age to 18. The measure never received a committee hearing, but the students hope the Legislature can revisit it in the future.

GUESTS:



Maggie Takamatsu, Freedom High School student

Bryten Glass, e-bike rider

Florida Rep. Susan Valdes, R-Tampa

Long Live Swifties Lit 101

(26:02) Jane Austin. Lord Byron. Taylor Swift?! There's no denying Tay Tay’s popularity. And a USF class is taking advantage with a class treating pop songs as poetry and lyrics as literature.

GUEST: