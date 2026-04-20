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Florida Matters Live & Local

During WUSF's fundraiser, a flashback at favorite segments: Swiftie class, SAVE Act, e-bike bill

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:48 PM EDT
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A large screen on a wall shows a slide with words and the head photos of four men while a female teacher in dark clothes to the far right speaks to a group
WUSF
USF English literature professor Jessica Cook lectures her class on the concept of the male muse in Swift's 11th studio album,"The Tortured Poets Department," in 2024.

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The program, hosted by Mattew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs. So today's show is prerecorded.

And remember, you can support this and other WUSF programming with a donation for our fundraiser. Just click here.

Integrity or suppression?

(0:00) You've probably heard of the SAVE Act, a national effort by Republican lawmakers to tighten voting rules. Well, Florida has already passed its own version. Beginning next year, voters will need to show documents like a birth certificate or passport vote. Supporters say it'll help prevent election fraud, but opponents worry it will disenfranchise voters.

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Garber, counsel for the Brennan Center's Voting Rights and Elections Program
  • Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director

Seemed like a no-brainer

(13:47) After losing a classmate in a e-bike crash, a group of Freedom High students turned grief into action. Through a school program called “Ought to Be a Law,” they drafted a bill to raise the helmet requirement age to 18. The measure never received a committee hearing, but the students hope the Legislature can revisit it in the future.

GUESTS:

  • Maggie Takamatsu, Freedom High School student
  • Bryten Glass, e-bike rider
  • Florida Rep. Susan Valdes, R-Tampa

Long Live Swifties Lit 101

(26:02) Jane Austin. Lord Byron. Taylor Swift?! There's no denying Tay Tay’s popularity. And a USF class is taking advantage with a class treating pop songs as poetry and lyrics as literature.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Cook, USF English literature professor
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Voter FraudTaylor SwiftUSFE-BikesFlorida Legislature
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters