Fundraiser flashback: Fight for student journalists, postpartum psychosis, dangers of hot cars

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The show, hosted by Mattew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs.

What you're about to hear is prerecorded, so no calls. But you can call in and support this and other WUSF programming with your donation for our fundraiser.

Student journalism red flags

(0:00) A Sarasota principal flagged and delayed publication of two articles for the student newspaper about a controversial school board decision. Then a First Amendment lawyer gets involved. Now, the articles are available online. The students are here to give us a brief civics lesson.

GUESTS:



Marie McMullan, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression student rights counsel

Allie Chung, Pine View School student, The Torch assistant editor-in-chief

Alex Lieberman, Pine View School student, The Torch co-opinion editor

Chris Parenteaul, Sarasota County School District supervisor of government affairs

The silent side of motherhood

(11:49) While pregnancy journeys are often shared, the mental toll after childbirth receives far less attention. Ayana Lage writes candidly about postpartum psychosis, hospitalization and the stigma surrounding inpatient care. She hopes recounting her vulnerability can help others.

GUEST:



Ayana Lage, author



Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

(22:35) A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven is a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:

