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Florida Matters Live & Local

Fundraiser flashback: Fight for student journalists, postpartum psychosis, dangers of hot cars

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
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Close-up of a wooden blue and yellow sign that says Pine View with children walking to the left
Emily Le Coz
/
Suncoast Searchlight
Two stories were withheld from the student newspaper at Pine View School based on their criticisms of the school board.

If you're looking for a reason to support WUSF, here's one. You help us produce “Florida Matters Live & Local,” which airs each Monday through Thursday at noon.

The show, hosted by Mattew Peddie, tackles timely issues and community interests with newsmakers, elected leaders, locals and newcomers.

This week, we’re focusing on WUSF’s Spring Fund Drive, so it’s a great time to flash back to some of our favorite programs.

What you're about to hear is prerecorded, so no calls. But you can call in and support this and other WUSF programming with your donation for our fundraiser.

Student journalism red flags

(0:00) A Sarasota principal flagged and delayed publication of two articles for the student newspaper about a controversial school board decision. Then a First Amendment lawyer gets involved. Now, the articles are available online. The students are here to give us a brief civics lesson.

GUESTS:

  • Marie McMullan, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression student rights counsel
  • Allie Chung, Pine View School student, The Torch assistant editor-in-chief
  • Alex Lieberman, Pine View School student, The Torch co-opinion editor
  • Chris Parenteaul, Sarasota County School District supervisor of government affairs

The silent side of motherhood

(11:49) While pregnancy journeys are often shared, the mental toll after childbirth receives far less attention. Ayana Lage writes candidly about postpartum psychosis, hospitalization and the stigma surrounding inpatient care. She hopes recounting her vulnerability can help others.

GUEST:

  • Ayana Lage, author

Why are kids still dying in hot cars?

(22:35) A 1-year-old’s death in Winter Haven is a brutal reminder of how quickly vehicles can turn deadly. When the car is off, it basically becomes a greenhouse, so even on mild days, temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes. The discussion includes caregiver routines, driver reminders, and the advent of airbags and child seats.

GUESTS:

  • David Diamond, USF cognitive and neural sciences professor
  • Amber Rollins, Kids and Car Safety executive director
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFirst AmendmentSarasota County SchoolsChildbirthMaternityMental HealthPostpartum DepressionHot CarsHot Car Deaths
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters