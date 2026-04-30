Tampa's best secrets, decisions affecting schools, Florida caught mapping, soft cups and wine flutes

Well, you can’t say “Florida Matters Live & Local” topics don’t offer something for everyone. On this program, we catch up on a school district making difficult financial decisions, an important legislative vote — and non-vote — along with some unknowns and … ahem … unmentionables.

What’s Tampa hiding?

(0:00) What’s really beneath Ybor City, and is that tower along the Hillsborough River a lighthouse? A new book digs into Tampa Bay’s strangest stories, from underground rumors to rooftop oddities and quirky roadside stops. The author joins us to explore the region’s most curious corners and the legends behind them.

GUEST:



Joshua Ginsberg, author of “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure”

Overlapping issues

(12:02) Kerry Sheridan, who covers education and health for WUSF, has an update on two important issues on her beat. First, financial strains have resulted in the Sarasota school district cutting more than 100 teachers. Then, why didn’t the Legislature reconsider Gov. DeSantis’ vaccine exemption bill?

GUEST:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Drawing the lines

(21:06) In the same news cycle as a related Supreme Court running, Florida lawmakers advanced a new congressional redistricting pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that could reshape political boundaries ahead of upcoming elections. We break down what’s changed and what’s at stake.

GUESTS:



Claire Heddles, Miami Herald senior political correspondent

Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida

“Intimate celebration of femininity”

(36:07) Rosé & Lingerie is a lingerie social for women hosted by the entertainment company Seaux Social. Think boudoir-meets-trade show with a mix of unmentionables, wine and conversation about sexual wellness. The aim is normalizing discussion around intimacy, body positivity and empowerment.

GUESTS:

