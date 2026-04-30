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Florida Matters Live & Local

Tampa's best secrets, decisions affecting schools, Florida caught mapping, soft cups and wine flutes

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT
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The River Park Tower behind a row of trees.
Manelle Khereddine
/
WUSF

Well, you can’t say “Florida Matters Live & Local” topics don’t offer something for everyone. On this program, we catch up on a school district making difficult financial decisions, an important legislative vote — and non-vote — along with some unknowns and … ahem … unmentionables.

What’s Tampa hiding?

(0:00) What’s really beneath Ybor City, and is that tower along the Hillsborough River a lighthouse? A new book digs into Tampa Bay’s strangest stories, from underground rumors to rooftop oddities and quirky roadside stops. The author joins us to explore the region’s most curious corners and the legends behind them.

GUEST:

  • Joshua Ginsberg, author of “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure”

Overlapping issues

(12:02) Kerry Sheridan, who covers education and health for WUSF, has an update on two important issues on her beat. First, financial strains have resulted in the Sarasota school district cutting more than 100 teachers. Then, why didn’t the Legislature reconsider Gov. DeSantis’ vaccine exemption bill?

GUEST:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Drawing the lines

(21:06) In the same news cycle as a related Supreme Court running, Florida lawmakers advanced a new congressional redistricting pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that could reshape political boundaries ahead of upcoming elections. We break down what’s changed and what’s at stake.

GUESTS:

  • Claire Heddles, Miami Herald senior political correspondent
  • Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida

“Intimate celebration of femininity”

(36:07) Rosé & Lingerie is a lingerie social for women hosted by the entertainment company Seaux Social. Think boudoir-meets-trade show with a mix of unmentionables, wine and conversation about sexual wellness. The aim is normalizing discussion around intimacy, body positivity and empowerment.

GUESTS:

  • Danielle Simpson-Baker, marriage and family therapist, sex therapist
  • Janice Ochoa, Honey Play Box marketing project manager

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & Local2026 Florida LegislatureSarasota County SchoolsThings To DoRedistrictingBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace