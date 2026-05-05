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Florida Matters Live & Local

Living after prison, dangerous emissions, a Rowdie pioneer, don’t close the book on Haslam’s

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 5, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Old priston with it's bars locked up
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Adjusting to life out of prison can be challenging for people who’ve just completed their sentence. Could providing them with a basic income help them get back on their feet —and keep them out of jail?

Plus, Temple Terrace’s newly discovered breathing risk, the story of a Tampa soccer great and a plan to resurrect Haslem’s bookstore.

The cost of mass incarceration

(0:00) New research underscores inequities in the criminal justice system, where the impact of prison extends beyond release. In Gainesville, programs are helping people rebuild. We talk with advocates about reform, economic justice and efforts to break down systemic barriers facing the formerly incarcerated.

GUESTS:

  • Wanda Bertram, Prison Policy Initiative communications strategist
  • Kevin Scott, Community Spring director of guaranteed income

Uncovering a toxic neighbor

(12:04) An investigation by the Tampa Bay Times found a medical sterilization plant has been releasing ethylene oxide since 2016. More than 170,000 people lived within range, many unaware of the hazardous gas. The reporter talks about his findings.

GUEST:

  • Jack Prator, Tampa Bay Times environment reporter

He was a kick in the grass

(21:02) Clyde Best helped change soccer on both sides of the Atlantic. A new documentary traces his journey from West Ham United to the old Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 1970s – and the racial barriers he broke along the way. The former footballer and film producer are in studio to discuss the story.

GUEST:

  • Clyde Best, former professional soccer player
  • Dan Egan, filmmaker

Shirt-handed and steadfast

(36:01) Haslam’s bookstore has been closed for six years, but it’s by no means forgotten. Now, a local artist is attempting a long-shot plan to bring back the longtime St. Petersburg institution. It may take selling half a million T-shirts. We talk with him about the math, mission and community response.

GUEST:

  • Felipe Bergson, St. Petersburg artist

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalBookstoresPrisonsTampa Bay RowdiesSoccerPollutionTemple Terrace
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace