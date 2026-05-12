Framing a legacy, mind over muscle, shark and awesome, searchin’ for urchins

In her final State of the City last week, Mayor Jane Castor highlighted investments made on her watch. “Live & Local” takes a closer look at what was said (infrastructure) and what was left out (stadiums). Plus, a sports psychologist on athletes' mental health and a quick dip under the sea.

Focus on infrastructure

(0:00) Mayor Jane Castor used her final State of the City to frame Tampa’s progress as “Built to Last,” highlighting infrastructure, housing, and neighborhood investment. The speech doubled as a reflection on her two terms and where the city goes next. We break down what she emphasized—and what was noticeably absent.

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Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix reporter

Underwater 'baby formula'

(11:36) Sea urchins star in this encore segment. They're often called the “lawnmowers of the reef,” clearing algae that would otherwise smother coral. After their populations collapsed decades ago, Caribbean ecosystems tipped out of balance. Now, researchers are raising them and experimenting with their diets to improve their survival.

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Casey Hudspeth, graduate student, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatics Sciences

Joshua Patterson, associate professor with University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences; Florida Aquarium Center for Conservation

Athletes breaking silence

(20:28) Lightning captain Victor Hedman has joined a growing group of high-profile athletes who have spoken openly about the importance of mental health. Their experiences have helped shift the conversation inside the locker room, but stigma — especially among male athletes — remains a major barrier.

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Lee Dorpfeld, USF assistant athletics director and director of sports psychology

Any fin goes

(35:10) Sharks have been around for hundreds of millions of years — long before Saturn’s rings and multiple mass extinction events. That deep history sets the stage for a very modern effort to rethink how people see them. Here comes Sharkapolooza, a family-friendly festival in Clearwater, to do its part.

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