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Florida Matters Live & Local

Framing a legacy, mind over muscle, shark and awesome, searchin’ for urchins

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published May 12, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
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tall blond woman in blue jacket talking behind podium into two microphones. podium sign says "Built to Last Mayor Jane Castor" with a solid blue background
City of Tampa
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor delivers her final State of the City address Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Fair Oaks Park, building her remarks on a “Built to Last” theme.

In her final State of the City last week, Mayor Jane Castor highlighted investments made on her watch. “Live & Local” takes a closer look at what was said (infrastructure) and what was left out (stadiums). Plus, a sports psychologist on athletes' mental health and a quick dip under the sea.

Focus on infrastructure

(0:00) Mayor Jane Castor used her final State of the City to frame Tampa’s progress as “Built to Last,” highlighting infrastructure, housing, and neighborhood investment. The speech doubled as a reflection on her two terms and where the city goes next. We break down what she emphasized—and what was noticeably absent.

GUEST:

  • Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix reporter

Underwater 'baby formula'

(11:36) Sea urchins star in this encore segment. They're often called the “lawnmowers of the reef,” clearing algae that would otherwise smother coral. After their populations collapsed decades ago, Caribbean ecosystems tipped out of balance. Now, researchers are raising them and experimenting with their diets to improve their survival.

GUESTS:

  • Casey Hudspeth, graduate student, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, School of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatics Sciences
  • Joshua Patterson, associate professor with University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences; Florida Aquarium Center for Conservation

Athletes breaking silence

(20:28) Lightning captain Victor Hedman has joined a growing group of high-profile athletes who have spoken openly about the importance of mental health. Their experiences have helped shift the conversation inside the locker room, but stigma — especially among male athletes — remains a major barrier.

GUEST:

  • Lee Dorpfeld, USF assistant athletics director and director of sports psychology

Any fin goes

(35:10) Sharks have been around for hundreds of millions of years — long before Saturn’s rings and multiple mass extinction events. That deep history sets the stage for a very modern effort to rethink how people see them. Here comes Sharkapolooza, a family-friendly festival in Clearwater, to do its part.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Adanich, Sharkapalooza founder

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalJane CastorTampa MayorSea UrchinsCoral ReefsUF/IFASSharksThings To DoSportsUSF AthleticsMental Health
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters