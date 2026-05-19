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Florida Matters Live & Local

He's not a fan of the stadium plan, pitching till it hurts, utility shutoff surge, winning on cue

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 19, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
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Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal appears on WUSF's "Florida Matters: Live & Local" on May 19, 2026.

There’s plenty of support in high places for the plan to build a Tampa Bay Rays baseball stadium with up to $976 million in public dollars. Among the proponents are Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

There's also an assortment of boards and organizations, multiple chambers of commerce, Hillsborough College, the Westshore Alliance, the Police Benevolent Association, and even the Tampa Bay Times.

But there are skeptics, and the most vocal is on "Florida Matters Live & Local." Commissioner Joshua Wostal offers plenty of specifics ahead of this week's big votes on whether to move forward with negotiations.

A hit or an error?

(21:04) Amid the community cheerleading for plans to build a $2.3 billion baseball stadium with public money, one leader’s voice has stood up in opposition. Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal flat-out says it's a bad deal for taxpayers, and he's in the studio to detail his concerns regarding a non-binding memorandum of understanding that will be voted on this week.

GUEST:

  • Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal

Youth baseball: Where ‘velocity is king!’

(0:00) With year-round play, rising pitch speeds and growing pressure, more young pitchers are suffering serious elbow and shoulder injuries. Has it become too physically intense for kids? What changes are needed to protect their arms? We'll ask our guests.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Jason Zaremski, UF Health sports medicine specialist
  • Katherine Smith, Spectrum Bay News 9 sports reporter

Paying to stay lit

(12:02) More than 2 million Florida household electricity shutoffs were recorded in 2024 – not from hurricanes or outages, but because residents couldn’t afford to pay their utility bills. An environmental journalist talks about rising power costs, utility profits and the difficult choices many families are making to keep the lights on.

GUEST:

  • Amy Green, Inside Climate News reporter

The 8-ball says: Winner!

(36:05) Every spring, 6,000 billiards devotees rack up cross-country miles heading to Las Vegas for the American Poolplayer Association championships. This year’s 8-ball winner came from Tampa, and she’s in the studio to talk about her stripes-and-solids training — and to show off her huge trophy.

GUESTS:

  • Victoria Parker, 8-ball champion

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalRays StadiumTampa Bay RaysJoshua WostalYouth SportsUtility CostsUtilities
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace