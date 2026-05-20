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Florida Matters Live & Local

A Large vision for St. Pete, housing for folks with mental health issues, unsolved mysteries

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:59 PM EDT
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Jim Large is running for mayor of St. Petersburg after serving 18 years as the city's fire chief and half a century with the department.
WUSF
Jim Large is running for mayor of St. Petersburg after serving 18 years as the city's fire chief and half a century with the department.

Another candidate vying to be St. Petersburg's mayor is in the studio. Meet Jim Large, a longtime fire chief who says he's a public servant, not a politician. He fills us in on his vision for the city and why he's the most qualified for the job.

Plus, a new housing development in Pasco County is creating a neighborhood designed for adults with mental illness. And, we investigate how St. Petersburg's police investigate cold cases.

He wants to be Large and in charge

(0:00) Jim Large says mismanaged public safety, storm preparedness and infrastructure are driving his campaign for mayor of St. Petersburg. He joins the show and explains why he believes the city needs different leadership. "My goal is to be proactive,” he said. Large, who retired after 18 years as fire chief, also responds to allegations of creating a hostile work environment: “I stand on my 50 years of service. I was cleared.”

GUEST:

  • Jim Large, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

A neighborhood, not a shelter

(21:03) Supportive housing advocates say community and connection are just as important as a roof overhead. That’s the goal behind a new 39-home development from Vincent House in Hudson for adults living with mental illness. We learn more about the program and hear from a future resident.

GUESTS;

  • Elizabeth Statzer, Pasco County program director for Vincent House
  • Hattie Petti, preparing to become a resident of Vincent House

Whodunit? Still looking

(36:09) More than 200 cold cases remain open in St. Petersburg, some stretching back to the 1940s. The department’s lone cold case detective is using modern technology to identify victims and pursue leads decades after the crimes occurred. The department’s assistant chief, overseeing investigative services, helps us uncover some of the unknown.

GUEST:

  • Assistant Chief Michael Kovacsev, St. Petersburg Police Department

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSt. Petersburg mayoral raceSt. Petersburg Fire RescueMental HealthSt. Petersburg Police DepartmentCold Cases
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace