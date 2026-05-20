A Large vision for St. Pete, housing for folks with mental health issues, unsolved mysteries

Another candidate vying to be St. Petersburg's mayor is in the studio. Meet Jim Large, a longtime fire chief who says he's a public servant, not a politician. He fills us in on his vision for the city and why he's the most qualified for the job.

Plus, a new housing development in Pasco County is creating a neighborhood designed for adults with mental illness. And, we investigate how St. Petersburg's police investigate cold cases.

He wants to be Large and in charge

(0:00) Jim Large says mismanaged public safety, storm preparedness and infrastructure are driving his campaign for mayor of St. Petersburg. He joins the show and explains why he believes the city needs different leadership. "My goal is to be proactive,” he said. Large, who retired after 18 years as fire chief, also responds to allegations of creating a hostile work environment: “I stand on my 50 years of service. I was cleared.”

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Jim Large, St. Petersburg mayoral candidate

A neighborhood, not a shelter

(21:03) Supportive housing advocates say community and connection are just as important as a roof overhead. That’s the goal behind a new 39-home development from Vincent House in Hudson for adults living with mental illness. We learn more about the program and hear from a future resident.

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Elizabeth Statzer, Pasco County program director for Vincent House

Hattie Petti, preparing to become a resident of Vincent House

Whodunit? Still looking

(36:09) More than 200 cold cases remain open in St. Petersburg, some stretching back to the 1940s. The department’s lone cold case detective is using modern technology to identify victims and pursue leads decades after the crimes occurred. The department’s assistant chief, overseeing investigative services, helps us uncover some of the unknown.

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