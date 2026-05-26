Cyclones, cones and groans, reporter's debriefing, the Castro indictment, en garde in Bradenton

Forecasters are expecting eight to 14 storms this hurricane season, which starts Monday and runs through November. And while last year was relatively quiet, you may still be recovering from Helene, Milton and Debby if you were here for 2024.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we talk about why forecasters are calling for fewer storms than average and what you should pay attention to.

An eye of the storms

(0:00) Hurricane season begins on Monday. Time to prep and pay attention to the area's favorite weathernecks, including Mike Clay of Bay News 9, who joins the show to discuss the year’s outlook, the role of El Niño and how people can separate reliable forecasting information from social media hype.

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Mike Clay, Bay News 9 chief meteorologist



Catching up on schools and safety

(12:02) Reporter Nancy Guan flips through her notebook to share some updates on important school-related stories – including campus closings and a potty problem. And speaking of changing, Tampa has some updated safety policies for Ybor City drivers.

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Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter



¿Justicia para Castro?

(21:04) Nearly three decades after Cuban fighter jets fatally shot down two civilian planes, former Cuban leader Raúl Castro is facing criminal charges in the U.S. A Cuban historian explains the history behind the case. We also discuss what the move says about the state of relations between Washington and Havana.

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Luis Martinez Fernandez, Cuba-born historian, columnist and University of Central Florida professor on Cuban and Caribbean history

Swinging for the fencing

(36:08) The World Para Fencing World Cup is underway in Bradenton, bringing elite adaptive athletes from around the globe to Florida. We learn about the strategy behind wheelchair fencing, what newcomers often misunderstand about it and how some athletes begin taking up the sport.

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