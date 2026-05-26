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Florida Matters Live & Local

Cyclones, cones and groans, reporter's debriefing, the Castro indictment, en garde in Bradenton

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:21 PM EDT
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Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite
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Wikimedia Commons

Forecasters are expecting eight to 14 storms this hurricane season, which starts Monday and runs through November. And while last year was relatively quiet, you may still be recovering from Helene, Milton and Debby if you were here for 2024.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we talk about why forecasters are calling for fewer storms than average and what you should pay attention to.

An eye of the storms

(0:00) Hurricane season begins on Monday. Time to prep and pay attention to the area's favorite weathernecks, including Mike Clay of Bay News 9, who joins the show to discuss the year’s outlook, the role of El Niño and how people can separate reliable forecasting information from social media hype.

GUEST:

  • Mike Clay, Bay News 9 chief meteorologist

Catching up on schools and safety

(12:02) Reporter Nancy Guan flips through her notebook to share some updates on important school-related stories – including campus closings and a potty problem. And speaking of changing, Tampa has some updated safety policies for Ybor City drivers.

GUEST:

  • Nancy Guan, WUSF reporter

¿Justicia para Castro?

(21:04) Nearly three decades after Cuban fighter jets fatally shot down two civilian planes, former Cuban leader Raúl Castro is facing criminal charges in the U.S. A Cuban historian explains the history behind the case. We also discuss what the move says about the state of relations between Washington and Havana.

GUEST:

  • Luis Martinez Fernandez, Cuba-born historian, columnist and University of Central Florida professor on Cuban and Caribbean history

Swinging for the fencing

(36:08) The World Para Fencing World Cup is underway in Bradenton, bringing elite adaptive athletes from around the globe to Florida. We learn about the strategy behind wheelchair fencing, what newcomers often misunderstand about it and how some athletes begin taking up the sport.

GUESTS:

  • Ellen Geddes, Paralympic fencer
  • Beth Mahr, USA Fencing regional development manager

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalHurricanesParalympicsSportsRaul CastroCubaEducationYbor City
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace