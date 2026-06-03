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Florida Matters Live & Local

Casting a wider net, our happy trails, a new coastal playbook, swamp and circumstance

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie Horace
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
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two empty tennis courts in a city complex . the courts are bluish with green outside the lines ... several light poles with lights to play when it gets dark
City of Tampa

A little outdoorsy talk on " Florida Matters Live & Local."

Amid the rise of pickleball, the USTA says there aren't enough public tennis courts in the state. Can communities find the room and investment for both?

Also, why do hikers love Florida? Let us count the ways with two trail experts.

Plus, we explore a growing movement to save coastal areas called "living shorelines," and give the backstory on WUSF's groundbreaking series, "Defending the Everglades."

Here’s a shore thing

(0:00) Most of the state’s coastline is privately owned, raising difficult questions about responsibility and cost. As aging seawalls crack and coastal erosion worsens, some communities are turning to nature-based solutions such as “living shorelines," which use mangroves, oyster reefs and natural barriers instead of concrete.

GUEST:

  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF environmental reporter

The scoop on the scoop

(12:04) “Defenders of the Everglades” was a labor of love for WUSF’s “Your Florida” team. It's the story of how the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant detention center awoke a decades-old environmental fight. The reporter and editor behind the series talk about how they found the story and the people they featured.

GUESTS:

  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter
  • Amy Tardif, WUSF “Your Florida” editor and newsroom trainer

Revved up like a deuce

(21:04) Florida is a tennis powerhouse, but advocates for the sport say public courts aren't keeping pace. There are even reports of fights over court time. In a recent report, USTA Florida is calling for hundreds of new or rebuilt courts statewide amid the rise of pickleball popularity. Is there room for both racket sports?

GUEST:

  • Laura Bowen, U.S. Tennis Association Florida executive director

Keep your foot on the grass

(41:20) Florida may not have mountains, but it offers some of the most diverse hiking landscapes in the country. From the Green Swamp to the Cross Florida Greenway, thousands of miles of trails crisscross the peninsula. The co-authors of “Hiker’s Guide to the Sunshine State” share favorite trails, wildlife encounters and tips for exploring.

GUESTS:

  • Sandra Friend, co-author of “Hiker’s Guide to the Sunshine State”
  • Chris Stevens, co-author of “Hiker’s Guide to the Sunshine State”
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTennisHikingEvergladesYour FloridaEnvironmentCoastal ErosionClimate
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace