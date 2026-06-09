Floridians get a fair shake, St. Pete Pride, Vibrio facts, summer camps, story of survival

We’re still reacting to the shock of a Florida earthquake. And we get into youth camps on Day 2 of our summer prep segments.

Speaking of sun and fun, it’s time for reminders on avoiding flesh-eating bacteria. Then, hear about an epic water survival story that is the subject of a new book.

Also, St. Pete Pride is recognized as the largest Pride celebration in the Southeast, but for how much longer? In January, a new law takes effect that could change the event.

A shiver down the state

(0:00) That magnitude 6.1 quake near Cuba? Even if you didn’t feel it yesterday, the rare rumble sparked questions about risks in a state not known for seismic activity. To calm our curiosity, a USF seismologist dishes some science on tectonic plates.

GUEST:



Jochen Braunmiller, USF assistant professor of seismology

June marks St. Pete Pride

(2:42) St. Pete Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the Southeast, but a new state law could reshape how events like it are funded and promoted. We discuss what Pride means to the community and organizers — and pull out a crystal ball on the future.

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Byron Green Calisch, St. Pete Pride president

Save your skin

(12:00) A cut + warm saltwater + the wrong bacteria can lead to devastating consequences. Every summer, Floridians face headlines about the so-called “flesh-eating bacteria” — Vibrio vulnificus. An expert joins “Florida Matters Live & Local” to help separate fact from fear and explain why some people become critically ill while others don't.

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Dr. Norman Beatty, UF Health infectious disease specialist

Making seasonable plans

(21:00) With schools out and screens everywhere, many families are looking for meaningful ways to fill the summer months. Our daily segment of summer prep calls on leaders from three local organizations to discuss how camps keep kids engaged, learning and socially connected. Plus, how camp experiences have changed in recent years.

GUESTS:



Mary Pat King, Girl Scouts of West Florida CEO

Janet White, MOSI director of education

Renee Murch, West Central Florida Girl Scouts chief of camps and facilities

A sunken boat and sharks

(36:00) That alone makes for a good story. This one was real, though. Three friends set out for a fishing trip and end up fighting for their lives for more than 24 hours in the Gulf, battling exhaustion, currents and a shark attack. The ordeal is the subject of a new book.

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