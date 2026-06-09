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Florida Matters Live & Local

Floridians get a fair shake, St. Pete Pride, Vibrio facts, summer camps, story of survival

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 9, 2026 at 2:02 PM EDT
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A seismograph records seismic activity during an earthquake with zigzag lines on a rolling cylinder of paper
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
AP, file

We’re still reacting to the shock of a Florida earthquake. And we get into youth camps on Day 2 of our summer prep segments.

Speaking of sun and fun, it’s time for reminders on avoiding flesh-eating bacteria. Then, hear about an epic water survival story that is the subject of a new book.

Also, St. Pete Pride is recognized as the largest Pride celebration in the Southeast, but for how much longer? In January, a new law takes effect that could change the event.

A shiver down the state

(0:00) That magnitude 6.1 quake near Cuba? Even if you didn’t feel it yesterday, the rare rumble sparked questions about risks in a state not known for seismic activity. To calm our curiosity, a USF seismologist dishes some science on tectonic plates.

GUEST:

  • Jochen Braunmiller, USF assistant professor of seismology

June marks St. Pete Pride

(2:42) St. Pete Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the Southeast, but a new state law could reshape how events like it are funded and promoted. We discuss what Pride means to the community and organizers — and pull out a crystal ball on the future.

GUEST:

  • Byron Green Calisch, St. Pete Pride president

Save your skin

(12:00) A cut + warm saltwater + the wrong bacteria can lead to devastating consequences. Every summer, Floridians face headlines about the so-called “flesh-eating bacteria” — Vibrio vulnificus. An expert joins “Florida Matters Live & Local” to help separate fact from fear and explain why some people become critically ill while others don't.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Norman Beatty, UF Health infectious disease specialist

Making seasonable plans

(21:00) With schools out and screens everywhere, many families are looking for meaningful ways to fill the summer months. Our daily segment of summer prep calls on leaders from three local organizations to discuss how camps keep kids engaged, learning and socially connected. Plus, how camp experiences have changed in recent years.

GUESTS:

  • Mary Pat King, Girl Scouts of West Florida CEO
  • Janet White, MOSI director of education
  • Renee Murch, West Central Florida Girl Scouts chief of camps and facilities

A sunken boat and sharks

(36:00) That alone makes for a good story. This one was real, though. Three friends set out for a fishing trip and end up fighting for their lives for more than 24 hours in the Gulf, battling exhaustion, currents and a shark attack. The ordeal is the subject of a new book.

GUEST:

  • Michael Tougias, author of “In Deep Water”
  • Luan Nguyen, survivor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSt. Pete PrideEarthquakeVibrio vulnificussummer campsAuthorBooks
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola