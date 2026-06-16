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Florida Matters Live & Local

When AI gets it wrong, a new ID debate, the Latino vote equation, politics of a ‘Wimpy Kid’

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
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a security camera at the drive-thru of a fast-food restaruant
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He was at his Fort Myers home when a fast-food security camera in Jacksonville Beach snapped a picture of a criminal suspect. An artificial intelligence tool used by police agencies somehow identified him as the perpetrator, and he was arrested.

Technology got it wrong, but it wasn't alone.

Afterward, Latino voters are seen as the key to winning elections in Florida, but are candidates really paying attention to their concerns?

Then, how will an important change in driver’s licenses affect you? And a well-known children’s author is helping a local candidate for office.

Rage against the machine

(0:00) A Fort Myers man was hundreds of miles away from where a crime was committed, but an AI facial recognition match sent him to jail anyway. Now, he’s suing. His ACLU attorney discusses the lawsuit, which challenges a Pinellas County-operated system used by law enforcement statewide.

GUEST:

  • Nathan Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project

These face cards are marked

(11:38) A new Florida law will add citizenship and immigration information to driver’s licenses and state IDs. Lawmakers say the change is about election confidence, but opponents question the necessity and impact. A local tax collector and an immigrant rights advocate discuss what residents might expect.

GUESTS:

  • Thomas Kennedy, policy adviser with the Florida Immigrant Coalition
  • Mike Fasano, Pasco County tax collector

A powerful political force

(20:40) Latino voters helped reshape Florida politics in 2024, but experts say campaigns still struggle to understand the community’s diversity. We discuss the issues driving Latino voters and how their influence could shape future elections.

GUESTS:

  • Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, academic executive and former U.S. representative
  • Eduardo Gamarra, Florida International University political science professor
diary of a wimpy kid image about a political event
Jeff Kinney
/
Brandt Robinson for Congress

Not flying under the radar

(35:44) The creator of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” is stepping into the political arena. (Wait, isn’t this a form of the dreaded “cheese touch”?) Seriously, Jeff Kinney has teamed up with a Pinellas County history teacher running for Congress for an event focused on civic engagement. The goal: get younger voters involved in democracy before it feels like middle school math.

GUESTS:

  • Brandt Robinson, educator and congressional candidate
  • Jeff Kinney, children’s book author

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalAILatinosElectionsPoliticsImmigrationDriver's Licenses
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola