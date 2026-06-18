The meaning of Juneteenth celebrations across the Tampa Bay area

Friday is Juneteenth. It marks the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we talk with people from across Tampa Bay’s Black community about the legacy of celebration — and what freedom means to them.

We start with Florida’s emancipation story and how it fits into the broader history of emancipation. You’ll also hear from a local pastor about how Tampa celebrates Juneteenth and how that history is being taught to the next generation.

And later, how one community member is using Juneteenth to shine a light on the talents of local businesses. Then, meet a man who fought for exoneration after he was convicted and imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.

Florida freedom arrived earlier

(0:00) Historian Fred Hearns explains how enslaved people in Florida learned of emancipation on May 20, 1865, weeks before Juneteenth in Texas. He details the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Tallahassee and how news spread across the state. Hearns also discusses early Black settlements, churches, and education in Tampa Bay.

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Fred Hearns, curator of Black history at the Tampa Bay History Center

Youth engagement drives efforts

(12:00) Tampa Bay’s Juneteenth celebrations increasingly focus on education and youth involvement. We talk about the significance of the Juneteenth flag and why connecting students to its creator mattered this year. The discussion also looks at progress and unity in the community.

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Pastor Philetha Tucker-Johnson, president of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition

Ben Haith, Juneteenth flag creator

Wrongfully convicted and now an advocate

(21:00) Walter Dunn recounts his wrongful conviction and time spent learning the law behind bars. He explains how inmates often become self-taught legal advocates in a complex post-conviction system. He connects his experience to larger debates about justice, punishment and constitutional freedom.

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Walter Dunn, coordinator for Florida Coalition for Higher Education in Prison

Reconditioning Our Communities

(36:00) Balaji Ajike traces his journey from Nigeria to New Jersey and eventually Tampa, shaping his approach to community building. He explains how his ROC the Block festival emerged from efforts to spotlight Black businesses and address local disparities. It has grown into a full week of events focused on culture, health, and education.

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