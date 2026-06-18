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Florida Matters Live & Local

The meaning of Juneteenth celebrations across the Tampa Bay area

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
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large flag on a flag pole. blue half on top and red half on bottom. there is white star in the middle surrounded by a white sunburst or nova. The letters on one end say June 19, 1865
Nati Harnik
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AP
Created by activist Ben Haith, the Juneteeth flag's red, white, and blue colors mirror the American flag, representing that enslaved people and their descendants are Americans. The center white star represents Texas and the freedom of African Americans in all 50 states. The white bursting nova signifies a "new beginning" for Black Americans. An arc separating the red and blue halves is a new horizon with opportunities and promise ahead. The date is when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free.

Friday is Juneteenth. It marks the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we talk with people from across Tampa Bay’s Black community about the legacy of celebration — and what freedom means to them.

We start with Florida’s emancipation story and how it fits into the broader history of emancipation. You’ll also hear from a local pastor about how Tampa celebrates Juneteenth and how that history is being taught to the next generation.

And later, how one community member is using Juneteenth to shine a light on the talents of local businesses. Then, meet a man who fought for exoneration after he was convicted and imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.

Florida freedom arrived earlier

(0:00) Historian Fred Hearns explains how enslaved people in Florida learned of emancipation on May 20, 1865, weeks before Juneteenth in Texas. He details the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in Tallahassee and how news spread across the state. Hearns also discusses early Black settlements, churches, and education in Tampa Bay.

GUEST:

  • Fred Hearns, curator of Black history at the Tampa Bay History Center

Youth engagement drives efforts

(12:00) Tampa Bay’s Juneteenth celebrations increasingly focus on education and youth involvement. We talk about the significance of the Juneteenth flag and why connecting students to its creator mattered this year. The discussion also looks at progress and unity in the community.

GUEST:

  • Pastor Philetha Tucker-Johnson, president of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition
  • Ben Haith, Juneteenth flag creator

Wrongfully convicted and now an advocate

(21:00) Walter Dunn recounts his wrongful conviction and time spent learning the law behind bars. He explains how inmates often become self-taught legal advocates in a complex post-conviction system. He connects his experience to larger debates about justice, punishment and constitutional freedom.

GUEST:

  • Walter Dunn, coordinator for Florida Coalition for Higher Education in Prison

Reconditioning Our Communities

(36:00) Balaji Ajike traces his journey from Nigeria to New Jersey and eventually Tampa, shaping his approach to community building. He explains how his ROC the Block festival emerged from efforts to spotlight Black businesses and address local disparities. It has grown into a full week of events focused on culture, health, and education.

GUEST:

  • Bolaji Ajike, president of ROC the Block

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalJuneteenthBlack ChurchesTampa Bay History CenterAfrican American History
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola