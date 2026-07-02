America at 250: Reflecting on fractured unity, having a blast (safely), speaking in tongs

Happy semi-quincentennial. If your plans include lighting 250 candles — or fireworks just as bright — we have some safety tips.

But first, a roundtable reflection on all that has happened to get America to this point. Things could be worse, but there’s no question we live in a fractured period politically and culturally. Hence, not everyone is celebrating this weekend.

Is America at a turning point? Where does Florida fit in? What’s in the future?

Finally, we get up in your grill.

Let's be careful out there

(0:00) Millions of Floridians are gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, from beach trips to backyard fireworks. But safety officials warn the holiday also brings a spike in preventable injuries, fires and emergency calls across the region. Alcohol, heat, travel, water play and pyrotechnics add to the risk. What problems do first responders and emergency rooms expect to see? Also, how quickly do small incidents escalate into emergencies?

GUESTS:



Rob Herrin, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue public information safety chief

Dr. Jasmine Patterson, Tampa General Hospital pediatric emergency medical director



Happy semi-quincentennial?

(11:35) The United States marks its 250th birthday on Sunday, prompting reflection on the nation’s history and future. While the country has grown and changed dramatically since 1776, it also faces deep political and cultural divisions. A panel of historians and futurists explores Florida’s role in America’s past and future. The conversation also turns to whether the country is moving forward or repeating old cycles.

GUESTS:



Nashid Madyun, Florida Humanities executive director

Vinny Tafuro, futurist, founder of the Institute for Economic Evolution

Bill Woodsen, Conversations Across the Aisle founder and board chair

This convo is well done

(35:00) The Fourth is as much about feasting as fireworks. Local foodie and griller extraordinaire Jeff Houck walks us through what makes a strong cookout. Also, where does watermelon fit into the menu? Tampa mayo? And he takes on the "hot dog question," and sticks in a little bun history.

GUEST:

