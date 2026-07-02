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Florida Matters Live & Local

America at 250: Reflecting on fractured unity, having a blast (safely), speaking in tongs

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 2, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
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Happy semi-quincentennial. If your plans include lighting 250 candles — or fireworks just as bright — we have some safety tips.

But first, a roundtable reflection on all that has happened to get America to this point. Things could be worse, but there’s no question we live in a fractured period politically and culturally. Hence, not everyone is celebrating this weekend.

Is America at a turning point? Where does Florida fit in? What’s in the future?

Finally, we get up in your grill.

Let's be careful out there

(0:00) Millions of Floridians are gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, from beach trips to backyard fireworks. But safety officials warn the holiday also brings a spike in preventable injuries, fires and emergency calls across the region. Alcohol, heat, travel, water play and pyrotechnics add to the risk. What problems do first responders and emergency rooms expect to see? Also, how quickly do small incidents escalate into emergencies?

GUESTS:

  • Rob Herrin, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue public information safety chief
  • Dr. Jasmine Patterson, Tampa General Hospital pediatric emergency medical director

Happy semi-quincentennial?

(11:35) The United States marks its 250th birthday on Sunday, prompting reflection on the nation’s history and future. While the country has grown and changed dramatically since 1776, it also faces deep political and cultural divisions. A panel of historians and futurists explores Florida’s role in America’s past and future. The conversation also turns to whether the country is moving forward or repeating old cycles.

GUESTS:

  • Nashid Madyun, Florida Humanities executive director
  • Vinny Tafuro, futurist, founder of the Institute for Economic Evolution
  • Bill Woodsen, Conversations Across the Aisle founder and board chair

This convo is well done

(35:00) The Fourth is as much about feasting as fireworks. Local foodie and griller extraordinaire Jeff Houck walks us through what makes a strong cookout. Also, where does watermelon fit into the menu? Tampa mayo? And he takes on the "hot dog question," and sticks in a little bun history.

GUEST:

  • Jeff Houck, 1905 Family of Restaurants vice president of marketing

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFourth of JulyFireworksSafetyFlorida HistoryFood
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola