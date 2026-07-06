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Florida Matters Live & Local

Inflation and foster care, earthquake update, new angle on property taxes, NIL hope and water

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
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As prices rise, the math of living just isn’t adding up for many Florida families. Now comes word of a connection between housing costs and foster children being kept from their parents.

Also on the show: how the November vote on property taxes cuts could affect renters, an update from a local woman in Venezuela during last month’s earthquakes, and a USF football player talks about his project to help Nigerian villages.

Priced out of reunification

(0:00) When parents lose custody of their children, getting them back often depends on more than parenting. A Pinellas County guardian ad litem says soaring housing costs can keep children in foster care even after parents are ready to reunite. How did finances become such a major hurdle and what could change? What can policymakers do to help keep families together?

GUEST:

  • Nick Weston, guardian ad litem for Pinellas County

Helping Venezuela

(12:00) Recovery continues after powerful quakes killed thousands last month. A Tampa Bay Latin Chamber leader survived the disaster and remains in Venezuela assisting with relief efforts. She shares what she witnessed and explains how Floridians can help those affected.

GUEST:

  • Samantha Brown Perez, vice president of the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber

Property taxes and renters

(21:00) Florida voters will soon decide whether to cut property taxes. We’ve heard the debate of homeowner savings vs. local government shortfalls. But there’s another potential ripple in the housing market. A real estate economist explains how renters and landlords will be affected if the amendment passes.

GUEST:

  • Ken Johnson, University of Mississippi chair of real estate, founder of Florida Atlantic University’s Real Estate Initiative

Channeling NIL to help others

(36:00) Most athletes use their NIL money to buy things for themselves. USF receiver Mudia Reuben launched a nonprofit that is building clear-water wells in underserved villages of Nigeria, where his parents are from. Reuben discusses why he chose USF for grad school after earning a degree at Stanford and how he decided to make an impact outside of football.

GUEST:

  • Mudia Reuben, USF graduate student and football player

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFoster CareEconomyEarthquakeUSF FootballNIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Nigeria
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
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Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola