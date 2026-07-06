Inflation and foster care, earthquake update, new angle on property taxes, NIL hope and water

As prices rise, the math of living just isn’t adding up for many Florida families. Now comes word of a connection between housing costs and foster children being kept from their parents.

Also on the show: how the November vote on property taxes cuts could affect renters, an update from a local woman in Venezuela during last month’s earthquakes, and a USF football player talks about his project to help Nigerian villages.

Priced out of reunification

(0:00) When parents lose custody of their children, getting them back often depends on more than parenting. A Pinellas County guardian ad litem says soaring housing costs can keep children in foster care even after parents are ready to reunite. How did finances become such a major hurdle and what could change? What can policymakers do to help keep families together?

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Nick Weston, guardian ad litem for Pinellas County

Helping Venezuela

(12:00) Recovery continues after powerful quakes killed thousands last month. A Tampa Bay Latin Chamber leader survived the disaster and remains in Venezuela assisting with relief efforts. She shares what she witnessed and explains how Floridians can help those affected.

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Samantha Brown Perez, vice president of the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber

Property taxes and renters

(21:00) Florida voters will soon decide whether to cut property taxes. We’ve heard the debate of homeowner savings vs. local government shortfalls. But there’s another potential ripple in the housing market. A real estate economist explains how renters and landlords will be affected if the amendment passes.

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Ken Johnson, University of Mississippi chair of real estate, founder of Florida Atlantic University’s Real Estate Initiative

Channeling NIL to help others

(36:00) Most athletes use their NIL money to buy things for themselves. USF receiver Mudia Reuben launched a nonprofit that is building clear-water wells in underserved villages of Nigeria, where his parents are from. Reuben discusses why he chose USF for grad school after earning a degree at Stanford and how he decided to make an impact outside of football.

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