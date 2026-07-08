Flood-fix rainchecks, targeting spiked drinks, red-faced over a red card, teen game-changers

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $810 million from the state budget. A large portion of that involved water infrastructure and flood mitigation projects. How will that decision affect Florida residents?

Then, what if you could detect a rape-date drug in your drink using jewelry? A USF graduate student is joining forces with a former beach volleyball teammate to make it happen.

Also, the U.S. team was eliminated, but there are still aftershocks about President Trump’s connection to FIFA’s suspension of a red card suspension before the team’s final game.

To close, a pretty cool project by teens to keep peers away from “teen takeovers.”

When funding dries up

(0:00) Millions of dollars for local drainage, shoreline protection and other water projects disappeared with the governor's budget vetoes. How will those cuts affect flood protection throughout the region? And with the possibility of property tax cuts ahead for local governments, who’s going to ultimately pay to keep communities above water?

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Janelle Irwin Taylor, Florida Politics senior reporter

Safety you can wear

(12:02) Imagine a bracelet that could help detect a spiked drink. Two young entrepreneurs — former college beach volleyball teammates, actually —are developing jewelry with a chemical sensor that can do just that. The goal is to prevent drug-facilitated assaults. They explain how the technology works and where their startup goes from here.

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Addison Bounds, USF graduate student and co-founder of Elora

Kiara Robichaud, co-founder of Elora

Sports and politics and media, oh my!

(21:05) It’s not like the World Cup is new to politics, controversy or scandal. But an American player’s suspension that was overturned sparked questions that reached far beyond the pitch. Our guest analyzes the reporting behind FIFA’s decision and what it says about covering politics in sports. Plus, we discuss recent Supreme Court rulings affecting press freedom.

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Tom Jones, Poynter senior media writer

Friday night light switch

(36:05) Instead of telling teens where not to go, two Tampa young men created a place they wanted to be. Their flag football event drew hundreds of participants and earned the city's first Community Changemaker Award. We hear how they're offering a positive alternative to teen takeovers.

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