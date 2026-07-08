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Florida Matters Live & Local

Flood-fix rainchecks, targeting spiked drinks, red-faced over a red card, teen game-changers

By Sky Lebron,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersAmelie HoraceClaire Macchiarola
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
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Flooding along Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Police Department
/
Courtesy
Clearwater Beach dealt with flooding following strong storms that moved through the Tampa Bay area in December 2023.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $810 million from the state budget. A large portion of that involved water infrastructure and flood mitigation projects. How will that decision affect Florida residents?

Then, what if you could detect a rape-date drug in your drink using jewelry? A USF graduate student is joining forces with a former beach volleyball teammate to make it happen.

Also, the U.S. team was eliminated, but there are still aftershocks about President Trump’s connection to FIFA’s suspension of a red card suspension before the team’s final game.

To close, a pretty cool project by teens to keep peers away from “teen takeovers.”

When funding dries up

(0:00) Millions of dollars for local drainage, shoreline protection and other water projects disappeared with the governor's budget vetoes. How will those cuts affect flood protection throughout the region? And with the possibility of property tax cuts ahead for local governments, who’s going to ultimately pay to keep communities above water?

GUEST:

  • Janelle Irwin Taylor, Florida Politics senior reporter

Safety you can wear

(12:02) Imagine a bracelet that could help detect a spiked drink. Two young entrepreneurs — former college beach volleyball teammates, actually —are developing jewelry with a chemical sensor that can do just that. The goal is to prevent drug-facilitated assaults. They explain how the technology works and where their startup goes from here.

GUESTS:

  • Addison Bounds, USF graduate student and co-founder of Elora
  • Kiara Robichaud, co-founder of Elora

Sports and politics and media, oh my!

(21:05) It’s not like the World Cup is new to politics, controversy or scandal. But an American player’s suspension that was overturned sparked questions that reached far beyond the pitch. Our guest analyzes the reporting behind FIFA’s decision and what it says about covering politics in sports. Plus, we discuss recent Supreme Court rulings affecting press freedom.

GUESTS:

  • Tom Jones, Poynter senior media writer

Friday night light switch

(36:05) Instead of telling teens where not to go, two Tampa young men created a place they wanted to be. Their flag football event drew hundreds of participants and earned the city's first Community Changemaker Award. We hear how they're offering a positive alternative to teen takeovers.

GUESTS:

  • Jamal Jefferson, Tampa Parks and Recreation site supervisor
  • Russel Stanley Jr., Community Changemaker Award recipient

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalFlorida BudgetUSF AthleticsentrepreneursFIFA World CupMediaJournalismTeensParks And Recreation
Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola