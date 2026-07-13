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Florida Matters Live & Local

A late entry in the governor’s race, getting oysters back in bed, stories of the FBI

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy WaltersClaire Macchiarola
Published July 13, 2026 at 1:33 PM EDT
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State Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, speaks on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Monday, July 13, 2026. She says Florida's biggest challenges are rising costs, insurance and government accountability.

State Rep. Dotie Joseph says she didn’t have a run for governor on her bingo card. Yet, here she is in a crowded field vying against David Jolly for the Democratic nomination.

“Florida Matters Live & Local” guest host Cathy Carter sits down with Joseph to discuss her platform, policy positions and perspective on the challenges facing the state.

Plus, hear about why an organization is helping restore the oyster habitat in the Manatee River. And later, a retired G-man talks about 30 years of investigating organized crime in a new memoir.

Jumping into the gubernatorial race

(0:00) State Rep. Dotie Joseph entered the Democratic primary a day before the filing deadline. The four-term legislator joins the show to talk about her campaign, her policy agenda and how her personal story shapes her approach to leadership. She says Florida's biggest challenges are rising costs, insurance and government accountability. She also addresses TPS and immigration.

GUEST:

  • Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami

The river is their oyster

(21:01) The Manatee River is literally a shell of its former self. Oyster reefs once covered large stretches of the waterway before harvesting and dredging wiped them out. Now, volunteers and scientists are rebuilding that habitat one artificial reef at a time. Leaders of the nonprofit involved in the project explain why bringing oysters back could transform the river for generations.

GUESTS:

  • Damon Moore, Oyster River Ecology executive director
  • Abby Kuhn, Oyster River Ecology projects coordinator

He carried a badge

(36:03) He spent decades with the FBI investigating organized crime, corruption and healthcare fraud. Now, he’s written a memoir, “A Fortunate Fed: Behind the Scenes in the Life of an FBI agent,” in which he covers many of those experiences, including several Tampa Bay cases and an undercover operation connected to “Donnie Brasco.” He joins us to separate Hollywood from reality and share lessons from a career in federal law enforcement.

GUEST:

  • Al Scudieri, former FBI agent

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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalDotie JosephGovernor's raceEnvironmentManatee RiverFBIcrime organizationsAuthor
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
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Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
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Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local and a Report for America Corps member, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
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Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Claire Macchiarola
Claire Macchiarola is a WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Claire Macchiarola