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Florida Matters Live & Local

The debate over debates in Florida elections, and learning campaign finance loopholes

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach ShermanMeghan Bowman
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:18 PM EDT
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Even in this era of media saturation, a debate can make or break a campaign. But for the first time in 50 years, there may be no such meeting involving the leading candidate for Florida governor.

Afterward, a veteran political reporter talks about a court ruling that has opened the door to unlimited spending on Florida campaign advertisements.

Then, we hear from a Tampa physician who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he was helping Ebola patients.

Finally, meet the founder of a Tampa nonprofit focused on empowering minority children through art, music and dance.

Arguing about debates

(0:00) Florida’s leading candidates for governor may not debate each other this year, breaking with decades of tradition. Democrat David Jolly says he wants to avoid political “toxicity,” while Republican Byron Donalds says he’s ready anytime. We’ll look at the dispute and what candidates — and voters — get out of the debates.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

More money in politics

(12:02) A court ruling has opened a new path for unlimited spending on political advertising. With the midterm elections approaching, WUSF’s Meghan Bowman talks with a longtime Florida political reporter about the Supreme Court decision behind the case and how the state’s campaign finance rules are changing.

GUEST:

  • Gary Fineout, Politico reporter

Ebola’s deadly resurgence

(21:04) A major outbreak is spreading through the Democratic Republic of Congo amid conflict, displacement and strained health systems. Tampa Dr. Adi Nadimpalli has just returned from treating patients and supporting the response. He joins us to explain what he saw, why the outbreak is spreading and what Floridians can learn.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Adi Nadimpalli, Doctors Without Borders

Bringing arts to Tampa kids

(36:05) The Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation exposes children to the arts, food and creative experiences they might not otherwise have. The nonprofit’s founder joins us to talk about how the organization began, the connections that make its work possible and its programs for children, including those in juvenile detention.

GUEST:

  • Kiva Williams, founder of the Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalPoliticsDebatesDavid JollyByron DonaldsGovernor's raceCampaign FinanceEbolaPhysiciansAfricaFlorida YouthArtsarts education
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman