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Florida Matters Live & Local

Insight from the WUSF reporters behind ‘The Cost of Power’ series, and taking charge of AI

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
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Illustration of African American man sitting on green couch holding up candles as he reads his bills without electricity in his home - cropped tighter from original
Illustration by Joe Martin
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Illustration by Joe Martin

If you compare your electric bill from last month with, say, one from a couple of years ago, you’d probably see a jump. A three-part WUSF investigation digs into why, and we’re talking to the reporters who put it together.

Afterward, do you trust AI to get things right? Plus, Sarasota Orchestra's music director explains what's on tap for this season's schedule.

The cost of power

(0:00) Electricity bills can be complicated, with charges that go far behind the pace of inflation and beyond the cost of the power itself. Meanwhile, Florida’s four investor-owned electric utilities made more than $6 billion in profits last year. A WUSF reporting team researched what's behind the increase and what can be done. They take us inside their reporting.

SPECIAL REPORT: The Cost of Power

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter
  • Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter

AI and critical thinking

(20:48) Artificial intelligence can write, create images and answer questions in seconds. But knowing when to use it — and when to stop and question the results — is becoming just as important. That’s why UTampa is adding generative AI judgment to its digital literacy course. The professor joins the show to discuss preparing students to use the technology responsibly.

GUEST:

  • Jessica O’Brien, UTampa, coordinator of Spartan Studies online learning and digital literacy

What’s up, Sarasota Orchestra?

(35:26) The Sarasota Orchestra has a full season ahead, from family programs and classical music to humor, including Rossini’s (and Bugs Bunny’s) “The Barber of Seville” and a symphonic screening of “Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi.” The group’s heavy metal-loving, Super Bowl-appearing music director provides the lowdown on the schedule.

GUEST:

  • Giancarlo Guerrero, Sarasota Orchestra music director

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalElectricityelectricity useUtilitiesEnergy BillsFlorida Public Service CommissionTECODuke EnergyFPLUniversity of TampaAISarasota Orchestra
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman