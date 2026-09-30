Insight from the WUSF reporters behind ‘The Cost of Power’ series, and taking charge of AI

If you compare your electric bill from last month with, say, one from a couple of years ago, you’d probably see a jump. A three-part WUSF investigation digs into why, and we’re talking to the reporters who put it together.

Afterward, do you trust AI to get things right? Plus, Sarasota Orchestra's music director explains what's on tap for this season's schedule.

The cost of power

(0:00) Electricity bills can be complicated, with charges that go far behind the pace of inflation and beyond the cost of the power itself. Meanwhile, Florida’s four investor-owned electric utilities made more than $6 billion in profits last year. A WUSF reporting team researched what's behind the increase and what can be done. They take us inside their reporting.

SPECIAL REPORT: The Cost of Power

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Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Jessica Meszaros, WUSF reporter

AI and critical thinking

(20:48) Artificial intelligence can write, create images and answer questions in seconds. But knowing when to use it — and when to stop and question the results — is becoming just as important. That’s why UTampa is adding generative AI judgment to its digital literacy course. The professor joins the show to discuss preparing students to use the technology responsibly.

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Jessica O’Brien, UTampa, coordinator of Spartan Studies online learning and digital literacy

What’s up, Sarasota Orchestra?

(35:26) The Sarasota Orchestra has a full season ahead, from family programs and classical music to humor, including Rossini’s (and Bugs Bunny’s) “The Barber of Seville” and a symphonic screening of “Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi.” The group’s heavy metal-loving, Super Bowl-appearing music director provides the lowdown on the schedule.

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