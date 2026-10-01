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Florida Matters Live & Local

In search of accountability in the Hope Florida saga, and SpaceX launches

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
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woman behind a podium that says Hope Florida speaks to an audience , american and florida flags are in the background
The Florida Channel
Hope Florida, championed by Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, became the center of a major political controversy and grand jury investigation regarding the misuse of Medicaid settlement funds.

A grand jury investigation into Hope Florida and a $10 million Medicaid misappropriation left Floridians with plenty of questions. Many remained unanswered. One of the reporters who broke the story does his best.

Also, the latest space news, including a SpaceX rocket carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

For closers, a playwright discusses a new work from the Sarasota Jewish Theatre.

The Hope Florida saga

(0:00) The state-backed program championed by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was developed to connect people with community resources. But scrutiny over a $10 million Medicaid settlement payment ended with a grand jury investigation that found criminal wrongdoing. A Tampa Bay Times reporter who helped uncover much of the misconduct discusses the money trail.

GUEST:

  • Justin Garcia, Tampa Bay Times

More updates from space

(20:43) A new SpaceX crew is headed to the International Space Station, while NASA is wrapping up another mission involving the Swift telescope. Our favorite space reporter brings us up to date on the latest launches, missions and developments involving NASA and its commercial space partners.

GUEST:

  • Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter

Finding art amid violence

(33:42) A new stage show, “Kaddish for the Barrio,” draws on the playwright’s childhood in South Los Angeles. The story explores an unlikely relationship between a young gang member and a rabbi in 1989. The play debuts at the Sarasota Jewish Theater next week.

GUEST:

  • Gabriel V. Ortiz, playwright, actor and teacher

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Florida Matters Live & Local Hope FloridaHealth News FloridaSpace TravelTheatreNASASarasota
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman