In search of accountability in the Hope Florida saga, and SpaceX launches

A grand jury investigation into Hope Florida and a $10 million Medicaid misappropriation left Floridians with plenty of questions. Many remained unanswered. One of the reporters who broke the story does his best.

Also, the latest space news, including a SpaceX rocket carrying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

For closers, a playwright discusses a new work from the Sarasota Jewish Theatre.

The Hope Florida saga

(0:00) The state-backed program championed by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was developed to connect people with community resources. But scrutiny over a $10 million Medicaid settlement payment ended with a grand jury investigation that found criminal wrongdoing. A Tampa Bay Times reporter who helped uncover much of the misconduct discusses the money trail.

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Justin Garcia, Tampa Bay Times

More updates from space

(20:43) A new SpaceX crew is headed to the International Space Station, while NASA is wrapping up another mission involving the Swift telescope. Our favorite space reporter brings us up to date on the latest launches, missions and developments involving NASA and its commercial space partners.

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Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media reporter

Finding art amid violence

(33:42) A new stage show, “Kaddish for the Barrio,” draws on the playwright’s childhood in South Los Angeles. The story explores an unlikely relationship between a young gang member and a rabbi in 1989. The play debuts at the Sarasota Jewish Theater next week.

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