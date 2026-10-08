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Florida Matters Live & Local

A historical motto or painful reminder on driver's licenses? Also, razing Tampa's past

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
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images of the 1845 flag and new driver's licenses
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Florida Department of State, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
The 1845 Florida flag with the phrase "Let us alone" was included on a redesign on the state's driver's licenses.

The state’s driver’s licenses now feature an orange, a manatee and a phrase from the 1845 Florida flag. Why are these words getting pushback?

Then, closer looks at school bus safety after a deadly rollover crash in Polk County, and a new report that says ICE is wasting taxpayer money.

Finally, a century-old building on Tampa’s Davis Islands could face the wrecking ball. The building holds a lot of history.

Driving while dividing?

(0:00) Florida’s redesigned driver’s licenses feature familiar symbols like a manatee, alligator and St. Augustine’s Castillo de San Marcos. But a phrase on the cards is drawing criticism. One legislator says “Let Us Alone” has a troubling history tied to the state’s defense of slavery and should be removed.

GUEST:

  • State Rep. RaShon Young, D-Orlando

Bus crash questions

(12:01) A rollover school bus crash in Polk County this week killed two people and sent others to the hospital. Newly released dashcam video shows how the collision unfolded. We’ll talk with a child injury prevention expert about bus safety, seat belts, what drivers can do and what parents should know.

GUEST:

  • Petra Stanton, Safe Kids Florida Suncoast injury prevention program manager

Wasteful ICE

(24:31) A new Government Accountability Office report says ICE moved ahead with several detention initiatives without a strategic plan, resulting in misused taxpayer money. We look at what investigators found, including spending tied to “Alligator Alcatraz.”

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Historical tear-down

(36:05) The Mirasol apartments opened as a hotel a century ago and became part of Tampa’s history. Now a demolition permit has been filed for the building after the city rejected a proposal to turn it back into a hotel. We take a historical look at the building.

GUEST:

  • Rodney Kite-Powell, Tampa Bay History Center

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalDriver's LicensesslaveryFlorida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehiclesschool bus safetyImmigrationICEGovernment Accountability OfficeHistoric building
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman