A historical motto or painful reminder on driver's licenses? Also, razing Tampa's past

The state’s driver’s licenses now feature an orange, a manatee and a phrase from the 1845 Florida flag. Why are these words getting pushback?

Then, closer looks at school bus safety after a deadly rollover crash in Polk County, and a new report that says ICE is wasting taxpayer money.

Finally, a century-old building on Tampa’s Davis Islands could face the wrecking ball. The building holds a lot of history.

Driving while dividing?

(0:00) Florida’s redesigned driver’s licenses feature familiar symbols like a manatee, alligator and St. Augustine’s Castillo de San Marcos. But a phrase on the cards is drawing criticism. One legislator says “Let Us Alone” has a troubling history tied to the state’s defense of slavery and should be removed.

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State Rep. RaShon Young, D-Orlando

Bus crash questions

(12:01) A rollover school bus crash in Polk County this week killed two people and sent others to the hospital. Newly released dashcam video shows how the collision unfolded. We’ll talk with a child injury prevention expert about bus safety, seat belts, what drivers can do and what parents should know.

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Petra Stanton, Safe Kids Florida Suncoast injury prevention program manager

Wasteful ICE

(24:31) A new Government Accountability Office report says ICE moved ahead with several detention initiatives without a strategic plan, resulting in misused taxpayer money. We look at what investigators found, including spending tied to “Alligator Alcatraz.”

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Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter

Historical tear-down

(36:05) The Mirasol apartments opened as a hotel a century ago and became part of Tampa’s history. Now a demolition permit has been filed for the building after the city rejected a proposal to turn it back into a hotel. We take a historical look at the building.

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