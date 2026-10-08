A historical motto or painful reminder on driver's licenses? Also, razing Tampa's past
The state’s driver’s licenses now feature an orange, a manatee and a phrase from the 1845 Florida flag. Why are these words getting pushback?
Then, closer looks at school bus safety after a deadly rollover crash in Polk County, and a new report that says ICE is wasting taxpayer money.
Finally, a century-old building on Tampa’s Davis Islands could face the wrecking ball. The building holds a lot of history.
Driving while dividing?
(0:00) Florida’s redesigned driver’s licenses feature familiar symbols like a manatee, alligator and St. Augustine’s Castillo de San Marcos. But a phrase on the cards is drawing criticism. One legislator says “Let Us Alone” has a troubling history tied to the state’s defense of slavery and should be removed.
GUEST:
- State Rep. RaShon Young, D-Orlando
Bus crash questions
(12:01) A rollover school bus crash in Polk County this week killed two people and sent others to the hospital. Newly released dashcam video shows how the collision unfolded. We’ll talk with a child injury prevention expert about bus safety, seat belts, what drivers can do and what parents should know.
GUEST:
- Petra Stanton, Safe Kids Florida Suncoast injury prevention program manager
Wasteful ICE
(24:31) A new Government Accountability Office report says ICE moved ahead with several detention initiatives without a strategic plan, resulting in misused taxpayer money. We look at what investigators found, including spending tied to “Alligator Alcatraz.”
GUEST:
- Meghan Bowman, WUSF “Your Florida” reporter
Historical tear-down
(36:05) The Mirasol apartments opened as a hotel a century ago and became part of Tampa’s history. Now a demolition permit has been filed for the building after the city rejected a proposal to turn it back into a hotel. We take a historical look at the building.
GUEST:
- Rodney Kite-Powell, Tampa Bay History Center