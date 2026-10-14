What nonprofits are thinking about Amendment 3, and a new film finds Florida's underbelly

How do nonprofits like United Way Suncoast benefit from the property tax system as it exists now? What happens to them if voters pass the controversial measure next month?

Then, we talk with the filmmakers behind "Jit," a Florida-centric horror-mystery flick.

And speaking of horror mysteries, we get to the bottom of a crazy Waymo ride in Tampa.

And speaking of rides, a chef is on a 700-mile bicycling mission to get healthier meals to schoolchildren.

Amendment 3 and charities

(0:00) Florida voters will decide whether to increase the homestead exemption and limit how local governments spend property tax revenue. United Way Suncoast works on early learning, financial literacy and community support. We explore how the proposed changes could affect nonprofits, the services they provide and their role in helping communities.

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Kourtney Sanchez, CEO of United Way Suncoast

The strange world of ‘Jit’

(12:02) Two Ringling College of Art and Design alumni set out to capture the gritty side of Florida’s Gulf Coast in their horror-mystery film “Jit.” The makers of the flick talk about producing the low-budget movie, their vision of old Florida and the future of cinema.

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Ethan Gathman, filmmaker

Jorge Rodriguez, filmmaker

Wrong-way Waymo

(21:03) A recent fare involving UTampa students took an unsettling turn when their self-driving taxi entered oncoming traffic. One of the riders and reporters covering the incident relive the wild ride, discuss the technology and touch on whether driverless taxis can be accessible to people with disabilities.

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Matthew Reardon, University of Tampa student

Emma Brisk, WUSF reporting intern

Anjelica Rubin, Tampa Bay Business Journal reporter

On the road for healthier kids

(36:05) Chef Marques Clark is cycling from Key West to Tallahassee to raise awareness about childhood hunger and the need for healthier school meals. He gives the pedals a break and talks to us about his Ride Hunger Out of Florida tour, the challenges of the journey and his push to get more nutritious food on students’ plates.

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