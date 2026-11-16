The Florida chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations is no longer operating after it was labeled a domestic terrorist organization under a new state law.

The state’s position is the law is aimed at terrorist activity and not protected speech.

CAIR challenged the designation in federal court, arguing the law violates constitutional rights. A judge has declined to block most of the law while the case moves forward. CAIR says it will appeal.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we talk about what the case says about free speech and the power of state government.

Stetson law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy tells host Matthew Peddie the state’s designation is a “pretty absurd thing.”

“It’s problematic on multiple levels, including that a terrorism designation would be more suited coming from the federal government and not one of the 50 states,” said Torres-Spelliscy, who teaches about constitutional law and the First Amendment.

“Then there were all of the First Amendment problems with this. The First Amendment has five different clauses, and this arguably violates three” – freedom of speech, association and religion.

In our second segment, we turn back to the controversy over automatic license plate readers after additional members of law enforcement were caught misusing the systems.

Finally, we dig into a seed exchange program through the New Port Richey public library. That’s right, you can check out seeds – part of an effort to support community resilience and food sustainability.

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