We talk about amusement park safety and preparing for when your parents pass away. These are very important segments, with guests loaded with important information.

But we begin with a sweet pig, arrogant rat, wise goat, militant duck, frightened zebra and a violent family of crocodiles. No, it’s not a wildlife exhibition. It's the anthropomorphic cast of Stephan Pastis’ clever cartoon “Pearls Before Swine,” now in its 25th year.

Pastis, who will be in Sarasota on Friday as part of celebration tour, joins “Florida Matters Live & Local” to talk about life, inspiration, how a lawyer ended up drawing comic strips, and writing about an invasion of Greenland a decade before any president advocated the idea.

“Sometimes, as you know, you do something to parody, and you can barely stay ahead of the truth these days,” Pastis says.

Also on the program:

Theme parks: Amusement parks, attractions, ride manufacturers and other experts in the industry are converging in Orlando this week for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

There are rides and attractions for expo-goers to experience, but safety is on the agenda in the wake of recent tragedies at Six Flags Over Georgia and Icon Park in Orlando.

For the first time, IAPPA is holding a dedicated safety briefing for journalists, looking at regulation, standards and oversight.

We talk with one of the reporters attending the massive convention.

Losing parents: It is one of the hardest things we’ll ever go through, but it’s a reality many will have to face. But how prepared are you for that moment — not emotionally, but logistically?

Do you know the first steps when a parent dies? How will you handle the will? What if there isn’t a will? The funeral? Taxes? Insurance? Land and other property?

We get insight from the author of “Learn From My Mistakes” a Substack offering “practical advice for a period of life you might not realize you’re in — your parents are getting old.”

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