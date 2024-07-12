Vacation rentals, presidential politics in Florida and the financial forecast for abortion amendment

Short-term rentals

An effort to give the state more control over short-term vacation rentals was recently vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill drew intense opposition throughout the 2024 legislative session.

Supporters argued the state needs a comprehensive plan to regulate short-term rental platforms like Airbnb. But opponents, including coastal community leaders, worried that the law would have prevented local governments from enforcing their rules or passing new ones.

Guests:

David Will, Mayor of the Town of Redington Beach.

Presidential politics in the Sunshine State

This week, the two presidential campaigns brought two very different messages and messengers to Florida.

First Lady Jill Biden visited Tampa on Monday to announce the launch of the Veterans and Military Families program. Meanwhile, Former President Trump held a campaign rally at his golf course in Doral Wednesday to tease his vice presidential pick.

We spoke with two reporters who were at each of those events about how the 2024 campaign is taking shape in the Sunshine State.

Guest:

Daniel Rivero , investigative reporter for WLRN in Miami.

, investigative reporter for WLRN in Miami. Steve Newborn, reporter covering environment and politics for WUSF in Tampa.

Financial forecast for abortion amendment stalled

The fight over the proposed constitutional amendment about abortion is not being fought at the ballot box yet. Instead, it’s being discussed in a conference room at the capitol in Tallahassee with four people. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference, known as FIAC, is a government panel that is required to come up with a statement about the financial impact of the proposed amendment.

The panel has met for a total of almost 10 hours over the past two weeks but has yet to come to a consensus.

