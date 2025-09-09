Special election to fill Tampa's District 5 council seat is Tuesday

In-person voting takes place Tuesday for a special election to fill the Tampa City Council District 5 seat.

It was held by Gwen Henderson, who was elected in 2023 and died suddenly in June at age 60.

District 5 is centered in east Tampa but includes fast-growing areas of downtown, Channelside and Ybor City.

It has attracted a lot of interest as 13 candidates will appear on the ballot, with another as a write-in. The winner will serve the rest of Henderson's term — for the next 15 months.

The most familiar name running is Pastor Tom Scott, who was elected to the seat back in 2007. He has also raised the most money at more than $42,000.

Also running is Henderson's daughter, Ariel Danley.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Oct. 28.

Here's the list of candidates:

Polls close open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will be posted here.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Tampa District 5 map

WUSF staff writer Steve Newborn contributed to this report.