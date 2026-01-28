© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

A new report grades Florida poorly in efforts to reduce tobacco use

WUSF | By Ricardo Cuomo
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
Cigarettes in an ashtray.
Adobe Stock
The 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report grades states and the federal government on the policies and laws designed to protect the public from harmful tobacco use in five categories. Florida received C’s in smoke-free air and access to cessation services, and F’s in the other three categories.

The 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report grades states and the federal government on the policies and laws designed to protect the public from harmful tobacco use in five categories. Florida received C’s in smoke-free air and access to cessation services, and F’s in the other three categories.

It's not the best report card, but the American Lung Association says Florida is doing better than other states when it comes to reducing tobacco use.

The 24th annual State of Tobacco Control report grades states and the federal government on the policies and laws designed to protect the public from harmful tobacco use in five categories:

  • Prevention and cessation funding
  • Smoke-free air
  • Tobacco taxes
  • Access to cessation services
  • Flavored tobacco products

Florida received C’s in smoke-free air and access to cessation services, and F’s in the other three categories.

The grades are almost the same as last year’s report, with the only change being an improvement in the access to cessation services category, which moved from a D to a C.

SEE MORE: Read Florida’s ALA report card here

While these results may seem alarming, officials said there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Thomas Carr, Director of Nationwide Policy with the ALA, commended state lawmakers on their efforts to allocate funds to Tobacco Free Florida, the state’s tobacco control program.

“It’s less concerning than it looks,” he said. “I think Tobacco Free Florida does a good job with the funds they’re given.”

While the annual allocation of these funds is required by the Florida Constitution, it still falls short of the federally recommended amount.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends $194.2 million be spent annually on tobacco control programs in Florida.

This year, Tobacco Free Florida will receive about $93 million from the state and federal governments, less than half of the CDC target.

However, Carr said the mere existence of the program already places Florida ahead of other states whose programs had to be disbanded due to federal budget cuts.

“The CDC provides grants to all 50 states, and those were delayed, so some states had to furlough their staff,” he said. “But Florida was in a different situation, they have a good amount of state money.”

But he said there’s still room for improvement.

“For example, cigars are completely exempt from tobacco taxes,” Carr said. “There’s a lack of regulation that could be something to watch.”

And efforts to enact stricter tobacco regulation in the state have had mixed results.

During the 2025 legislative session, Florida lawmakers filed multiple tobacco and vaping bills, but none passed.

Carr suggested other stronger policies where Florida could improve its grades.

“One area for improvement would be better Medicaid coverage for tobacco cessation treatments,” he said. “Another one is reinstating local control of tobacco so that communities can regulate tobacco products again and be able to improve the smoke-free air grade.”
Tags
Politics Health News FloridaTobaccoTobacco Free FloridaAmerican Lung Association
Ricardo Cuomo
Ricardo Cuomo is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Ricardo Cuomo
Related Stories
  1. Florida Fails to Reduce Tobacco Consumption
  2. Cigars and pipes will still be permitted at Florida’s beaches and parks
  3. Study: More Teens Turning To E-Cigarettes
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now