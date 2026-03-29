One person arrested at Tallahassee No Kings Protest

A member of the political advocacy group Students for a Democratic Society was arrested Saturday afternoon during a No Kings protest at the Florida Capitol.

SDS posted an Instagram reel showing law enforcement detaining one of their members, Sadie Carlson.

No information was immediately available Saturday about what charges Carlson is facing. A person answering the phone with the Capitol Police said the agency's public information officer would not be available to speak until Monday.

No Kings is a protest movement that has emerged across the country. It is focused on demonstrating against actions by the Trump administration. Several such rallies have taken place in Tallahassee since 2025. Typically, they attract left-of-center advocacy groups, politicians and residents of various political perspectives, united in opposing President Donald Trump.

Tallahassee's protest coincided with similar demonstrations taking place around the country Saturday. Organizers estimate nationwide, millions of people participated. In Tallahassee, the crowd reached into the thousands.

One of the people who spoke to the group gathered was Grant Peeples, an American Folk artist and a self-described "tree-hugger who watches NASCAR.".

"You don't need a PhD in kleptocracy to know what looting with an American flag pin on a suit lapel looks like. And you don't need to be a criminologist to know that our entire government is now operating like a mafia syndicate. No, just follow the boots, the bands, the buzz words, the body bags, the blood and the snow," he said.

Peeples expressed anger about the Trump administration's immigration policies, federal staffing changes and nationalistic messaging.

This story will be updated with more information from law enforcement.



Copyright 2026 WFSU