Third "No Kings" protest draws thousands of people in Gainesville

Thousands of people gathered in Cora P. Roberson Park off Southwest Sixth Street on Saturday for the third "No Kings" protest.

The "No Kings" movement opposes President Donald Trump's administration through what nokings.org describes as "a sustained national resistance to tyranny." Protesters in Gainesville of all ages and walks of life joined demonstrations by millions of Americans across the country.

The third round of protests was held in response to the growing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the country and increases in the cost of living following U.S. military action in Venezuela and Iran.

The Gainesville protest began at 11:30 a.m. with a march from the roundabout on the corner of Depot Park on South Main Street to Cora P. Roberson Park along the west side of Southwest Depot Avenue.

The marchers settled down under the trees to listen to speeches and live music after chanting on their way to the park.

Robert Hutchinson, the keyboardist for Weeds of Eden, said the band tailored its setlist for the demonstration, and some of his favorite songs on the setlist were "This Land is Your Land" and "Ain't No Kings," which was written for the "No Kings" protests.

Fourteen speakers, including student, faith and advocacy group leaders, addressed the crowd about issues their communities face.

Warren Goldstein, author and former chair of the Department of History at the University of Hartford, and Zoharah Simmons, an activist and senior lecturer emerita at the University of Florida, delivered the two keynote speeches.

/ Someone holds a sign out of a car window as protesters wait to begin marching outside the Cade Museum on South Main Street in Gainesville on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Sam Gold/WUFT News)

"I feel blessed and I am so grateful to be here today, and it gives me hope for the future of my country," Simmons said.

Monique Costantino, a local organizer of the "No Kings" protest, said the speakers were specifically chosen to hear from a wide variety of demographics, but especially underserved people.

Protesters lined the sidewalks of Southwest Sixth Street holding signs and cheering for every car that honked in support as it passed.

Advocacy groups and political candidates had tables set up around the perimeter of the protest.

District 3 Gainesville city commissioner Casey Willits campaigned for his reelection at the protest.

"It's always good to talk to real voters, real people of the community and not on social media," Willits said.

Gainesville joined roughly 3,300 nationwide protests in the third call to action of the "No Kings" movement, according to the "No Kings" national organizers .

/ Renee Chechick, who is wearing a costume in the style of "The Handmaid's Tale," watches the protest at Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville on Saturday, March 28, 2025. (Sam Gold/WUFT News)

The first "No Kings" protest took place on June 14, 2025, and it coincided with Trump's birthday and a military parade to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The next national protest came on Oct. 18, 2025.

More than 7 million Americans participated in about 2,700 protests across the country during the Oct. 18, 2025, nationwide call to action, according to nokings.org .

Throughout the protests, the "No Kings" movement emphasized non-violence.

The national "No Kings" organization required the Gainesville organizers to submit a safety plan before Saturday's protest, said Costantino.

A team of "safety marshals" trained in de-escalation monitored the protest, but there were no safety issues or heightened tensions during the protest.

Copyright 2026 WUFT 89.1/90.1 NPR News/Talk for North Florida