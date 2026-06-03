Why does Florida still observe Jefferson Davis Day?

When learning about the American Civil War in school, many people encounter the name Jefferson Davis. What some may not realize is that Florida still recognizes his birthday as an official state holiday.

Born in Kentucky in 1808, Davis served as U.S. secretary of war before becoming president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. While the conflict is often associated with slavery and segregation, experts note that the era also brought economic development, including investments in infrastructure and railroads.

Rodney Kite-Powell, director of the Tampa Bay History Center, said one of the reasons for creating the holiday in 1905 was to honor family members who had participated in the war and to help reestablish a sense of authority in the South following Reconstruction.

“We came out of reconstruction, which elevated black voices and kind of silenced, to some degree, those southern voices,” Kite-Powell said. “So, there were a number of these Confederate-related holidays that were coming up to really kind of refocus that southern history, but also again build on that Lost Cause narrative that the South wasn't really wrong in what they were doing in the Civil War.

Currently, Jefferson Davis’ birthday remains one of several Confederate-related observances recognized by the state of Florida — even as communities across the South continue to debate how the Civil War and its leaders should be remembered. Supporters view the holiday as a way to preserve an aspect of Southern history, while critics argue that honoring Confederate leaders minimizes the central role of slavery in the conflict and can be harmful to communities affected by that legacy.

“As you use that kind of that lost cause narrative, which you know has several components, [...] you can begin to justify, you know, certain actions,” Kite-Powell said.

According to the Florida Senate, lawmakers have attempted to remove Confederate-related holidays from the state’s calendar. One of the most recent efforts was Senate Bill 250, filed in 2021, which sought to repeal several Confederate observances. The bill was withdrawn from consideration in 2022.

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More holidays to recognize

Jefferson Davis Day is not the only state observance that many Floridians may be unfamiliar with, according to Kite-Powell.

“There's a Susan B. Anthony Day celebrating her birthday, there's a Pascua Florida Day celebrating Ponce de Leon's naming of Florida, and of course, these aren't nearly as controversial,” Kite-Powell said.

Susan B. Anthony Day, observed on Feb. 15, honors the life and legacy of the women’s rights advocate who dedicated much of her life to abolitionist causes and the fight for women’s suffrage, according to the Fulton County website.

Pascua Florida Day commemorates the arrival of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León on the shores of present-day Florida in April 1513 and recognizes the naming of the territory that would later become the state of Florida.