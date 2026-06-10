Sen. Darryl Rouson accepts New College teaching appointment, won't seek House seat

In a local example of the adage "politics makes strange bedfellows," Democratic state Sen. Darryl Rouson is joining New College of Florida to teach law.

The longtime St. Petersburg Democrat will serve as a presidential scholar and professor of trial litigation at the conservative-leaning Sarasota school.

This year, Rouson termed out of his Senate seat, which includes parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. He had been considering a run for his old House seat, which state Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, is leaving to pursue Rouson’s Senate post.

ALSO READ: After two decades in Tallahassee, Sen. Rouson bids farewell

“I have heard the calls in recent months from many community members who have encouraged me to continue my service and seek election to the Florida House, with my time in the Senate coming to an end due to term limits. I am profoundly honored to have such confidence placed in me,” Rouson said in a Tuesday statement.

“However, after much prayer, thought, and reflection, I have decided that I will not seek election to the Florida House of Representatives and will leave the Legislature when my term in the Senate ends this year.”

Rouson, a longtime St. Petersburg attorney and former prosecutor, will teach courses on trial advocacy and leadership in public life at New College.

“Great lawyers are not simply trained in the law. They are trained to analyze complex questions, engage competing ideas, and communicate with clarity and conviction,” Rouson said in a Tuesday email from New College. “Those are qualities New College has cultivated for generations, and I am honored to help carry that tradition forward.”

Before and during his legislative career, Rouson was active in civic leadership in St. Petersburg. He served as president of the St. Petersburg NAACP for five years, and has long been involved in local civil rights and community advocacy.

ALSO READ: Uncertainty reigns at USF Sarasota-Manatee as campus transfer looms

Interestingly, Rouson and New College president Richard Corcoran, a Republican, served together in the House and “developed a professional relationship grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to public service,” the New College announcement said.

“His experience, judgment, and commitment to public service will be a tremendous asset to our students and our institution,” said Corcoran, who appointed Rouson to the position.

Beginning in 2008, Rouson served four terms in the House before winning election to the Senate in 2016, becoming one of the Tampa Bay region’s most recognizable lawmakers and a leading voice on health care access, addiction recovery and social services.

New College is set to take control of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus this summer after USF trustees and lawmakers voted to name a center for substance abuse and mental health in Rouson's honor.