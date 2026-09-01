Public can weigh in on Florida's proposal to make 4 vaccines optional in schools, daycares

Vaccines to prevent chickenpox, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B and pneumococcal disease would be optional for children under a rule change proposed by the Florida Department of Health.

The state's plan, put forward by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is to remove four shots from the list of vaccines needed to enter schools and daycares in the name of "medical freedom."

But the American Academy of Pediatrics says there is no scientific reason to remove these shots from the list of what's required in schools and the changes only put kids at more risk of disease and death.

ALSO READ: Florida seeks to repeal four vaccines from school entry requirements

Efforts to expand the opt-out provisions in Florida law failed to make it through the Senate and House this year, as legislation met resistance from Democrats and some Republican senators.

The Department of Health, however, can amend rules related to the four vaccines without changing state law.

Public comment on the changes is allowed through Sept. 14.

"They really need to be flooded with real people's concerns and questions, and particularly for folks who are impacted directly, like they have kids in schools, they have an immunocompromised or elderly grandparent living with them, whatever it might be," said Simone Chriss, a civil rights attorney with Southern Legal Counsel.

The email for public comments is vaccinerule@flhealth.gov.

"By and large, Florida families are just really confused as to why we would pursue something like this in the state," said Kas Miller with Florida Families for Vaccines, a grassroots group supported by the nonprofit American Families for Vaccines.

ALSO READ: Florida pediatricians rebuke Trump's orders on childhood vaccinations

"Why our leaders would pursue this? Why they continue to pursue this? These are basic protections that have worked for generations."

Polls show most parents want to keep vaccine requirements for schools nationwide, according to The Associated Press.

Ladapo says the changes are needed to support medical freedom and let parents choose what shots their children receive.