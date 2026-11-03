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LIVE: Florida general election results for governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
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Republican Wilton Simpson reelected as Florida Agriculture commissioner

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:47 PM EST
An older white mean wearing a light blue button up shirt stands at a wooden lecturn with the green and yellow Florida Forest Service logo and several mics. Three men stand behind him.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson speaks to reporters at the Valrico Forestry Station on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

It was a tight race, but Wilton Simpson will remain in office, overseeing farming, food safety, concealed carry permits and more.

Republican Wilton Simpson has won a second term as agriculture commissioner, beating Democrat Joey Mendoza Atkins by only a couple of percentage points.

Read about Simpson and Atkins: What to know about the Florida Agriculture commissioner race

Florida's Agriculture commissioner oversees a lot, from farming policy to things like concealed carry permits and food safety.

But the office can influence policies beyond that, as seen in how Simpson championed legislation banning fluoride from state tap water.

Before winning the 2022 election to head the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Simpson served in the Florida Legislature, with his tenure there capped off with a term as Senate president.

Simpson is a fifth-generation farmer who owned a "large-scale egg-laying operation" in the state for more than four decades, according to his state biography.

"The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has focused on strengthening agriculture, protecting consumers, and delivering measurable results for Floridians," reads his campaign website. "From preserving farmland to reducing regulatory burdens, these efforts are helping secure Florida’s future.

The commissioner of agriculture is a Cabinet position. The Cabinet is an executive branch governing body that makes big decisions for the state.
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Politics 2026 ElectionsCommissioner of AgricultureWilton SimpsonDepartment of Agriculture
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
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