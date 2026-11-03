Republican Wilton Simpson reelected as Florida Agriculture commissioner

Republican Wilton Simpson has won a second term as agriculture commissioner, beating Democrat Joey Mendoza Atkins by only a couple of percentage points.

Read about Simpson and Atkins: What to know about the Florida Agriculture commissioner race

Florida's Agriculture commissioner oversees a lot, from farming policy to things like concealed carry permits and food safety.

But the office can influence policies beyond that, as seen in how Simpson championed legislation banning fluoride from state tap water.

Before winning the 2022 election to head the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Simpson served in the Florida Legislature, with his tenure there capped off with a term as Senate president.

Simpson is a fifth-generation farmer who owned a "large-scale egg-laying operation" in the state for more than four decades, according to his state biography.

"The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has focused on strengthening agriculture, protecting consumers, and delivering measurable results for Floridians," reads his campaign website. "From preserving farmland to reducing regulatory burdens, these efforts are helping secure Florida’s future.

The commissioner of agriculture is a Cabinet position. The Cabinet is an executive branch governing body that makes big decisions for the state.