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Republican Blaise Ingoglia wins Florida's chief financial officer race

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:09 AM EST
Man at podium holding placard
Courtesy The Florida Channel
Blaise Ingolia at a news conference in Manatee County.

Republican Blaise Ingoglia — first appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis — has now received voter approval to be the state's CFO.

Republican Incumbent Blaise Ingoglia has won a full term as Florida's chief financial officer.

He won a tight race against Democratic opponent Annette Taddeo, beating her by only around 2 percentage points.

Ingoglia was appointed to the role by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after the previous CFO, Jimmy Patronis, left for the U.S. House.

Read about Ingoglia: What to know about the Florida chief financial officer race

Before that, Ingoglia, founder of a house building company called Hartland Homes, was a Republican state lawmaker and close ally to the governor. He served as chair of the Republican Party of Florida from 2015 to 2019.

He's also an internationally ranked poker player.

Florida's CFO oversees the state's finances, insurance regulation and even things like fire safety enforcement.

"Blaise has been CFO only a year, and in that short time he has arrested thousands of criminals, exposed billions in waste, fined and sued insurance companies, and returned a record $847 million to Floridians," his campaign website says.

ALSO READ: Florida has a new CFO. What do they do?

As CFO, Ingoglia has spent a lot of time targeting what he calls waste in local governments. Accusing them of overspending, he’s been a loud proponent of property tax reductions, saying localities can afford revenue losses.

The CFO is a Cabinet position. The Cabinet is an executive branch governing body that makes big decisions for the state.
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsChief Financial OfficerBlaise IngogliaAnnette Taddeo
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
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