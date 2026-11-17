International diplomats are meeting with Tampa's local leaders this week in hopes of turning conversations across borders into opportunities for the city.

The inaugural Tampa International Diplomacy and Exchange Summit (TIDES) kicked off Monday at the Tampa Convention Center.

The two-day event brings together diplomats, business leaders, educators and cultural representatives to strengthen Tampa's international relationships.

The summit features more than 90 speakers covering five main areas: trade, innovation, diplomacy, education and sustainability.

Organizers say the goal is to create lasting partnerships that could bring new businesses, educational exchanges and investment to the Tampa Bay area.

Alfred Goldberg, president of Tampa Sister Cities, said the summit's value comes from bringing people together who might not otherwise meet.

"There's always opportunity when you bring people together from different cultures, different backgrounds," Goldberg said.

Emma Brisk / WUSF President of Tampa Sister Cities Alfred Goldberg said time will tell how the conference impacts local and international leaders through follow-up meetings and attendee connections.

He said representatives from countries including Ghana, Uganda, Colombia, Senegal and Sudan are meeting with leaders from the city — including Port Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport, the University of South Florida and city government.

Those introductions could help local institutions find international partners, connect businesses with overseas markets and create opportunities for academic collaboration.

For international diplomats, the summit also provides an opportunity to learn what Tampa has to offer.

Keith Scott, the British consul general in Miami, said part of his role is strengthening the relationship between the United Kingdom and Florida.

"But the flip side of that is to raise awareness in the UK of what Tampa has to offer," Scott said.

Scott, who is visiting Tampa for the first time, said industries such as aviation, life sciences and financial services are areas where the two economies share interests.

He said British investors and entrepreneurs don't always consider Florida when looking to expand into the United States. He hopes visits like this one can help change that.

For Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, attracting international businesses could also help diversify the city's economy and create more opportunities for residents.

"Every step we can take to grow that portfolio is a benefit to our community," Castor said.

Emma Brisk / WUSF Mayor Jane Castor opened the ceremony on Nov. 16 by welcoming all of the local and international leaders in attendance, while also touching on the purpose for the TIDES convention.

She pointed to health sciences, manufacturing, technology and finance as industries where international relationships could contribute to Tampa's growth.

But Castor acknowledged attracting new investment is only part of the challenge.

She said Tampa must also support its existing small businesses while addressing the pressures that come with rapid growth, especially housing affordability and transportation.

"The last thing that we can afford to do as we grow is to push the individuals that really created the city of Tampa outside of Tampa because they can't afford to live here," Castor said.

Those concerns underscore a larger question for Tampa's international ambitions: whether new partnerships will translate into benefits for the people already living and working in the city.

Goldberg said the summit's success won't necessarily be measured by how many people attend, but by what happens after they leave.

"We're going to look at what kinds of follow-up meetings occur from this event," he said.

Goldberg said conversations are already taking place between international representatives and local institutions interested in developing relationships.

The summit continues Tuesday with additional meetings and cultural events, including international performances and a unity concert.