A ‘big hairy mess’? Amendment 3’s passage and options for lost local funding

Florida homeowners are in line for a property tax break after voters approved Amendment 3 with 62% support. But the measure could leave local governments scrambling to replace billions of dollars in revenue.

On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we look at what that could mean for conservation lands, water management, public services and smaller communities that have fewer options to make up the difference.

During the segment on Amendment 3, all three guests had serious concerns about how the amendment was developed and what comes next.

Lindsay Cross, Florida state director for the Trust for Public Land, calls it a “big hairy mess” that wasn't adequately thought through before it went to voters.

Local governments can't afford to wait to figure out the financial consequences, said Matthew Weidner, a civil litigation and real estate attorney. “If you're not a city manager who's taking budget pencil [to] items right now, you're not doing your job,” he told host Matthew Peddie.

Weidner said some local governments may be able to rely on reserves in the short term, but that won't necessarily solve the longer-term problem. “You may not see the immediate hit on things, but every estimate tells us that every single county's going to [be] hit hard.”

The consequences could be especially severe for smaller municipalities.

Jeff Brandes, with the nonpartisan Florida Policy Project, said more than 108 cities stand to lose 90% of their homesteaded property values. “You're going to see wailing and gnashing of teeth from some of these smaller cities.”

With Gov. Ron DeSantis preparing to call lawmakers into special session to implement the amendment, Cross offered a pointed observation for local officials who will have to navigate the changes: “Good luck to everyone who was newly elected and has to step into this as their first policy initiative.”

The conversation eventually focuses on Manatee County, with Tal Siddique, chair of the county commission.

We close the program with something for foodies: the Tampa Bay Times’ latest guide to the area’s top restaurants.

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