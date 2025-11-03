New coach, new roster, new season: Here comes the USF men's basketball team

What’s new with the University of South Florida men’s basketball program? It may be easier to list what hasn’t changed as season opens Monday night against Florida A&M.

Tipoff against the Rattlers is at 8 at the Yuengling Center on the USF Tampa campus.

Coach Bryan Hodgson, hired in March, wasted little time remaking the roster while building on the culture created by the late Amir Abdur-Rahim, the USF coach who died a year ago.

ALSO READ: Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is USF Athletics' new chief operating officer

Hodgson, who was 45-28 in two seasons at Arkansas State, brought in 13 new players, the product of a top-30 recruiting class, the program’s best since 2013. The roster includes five freshmen, eight experienced transfers and two holdovers.

Despite the top-down turnover, Hodgson says the Bulls aren’t rebuilding after a 13-19 season under interim coach Ben Fletcher, who took over days before the first game after Abur-Rahim’s death.

Hodgson has installed the same high-tempo, transition style he used to turn around Arkansas State. His goal is to field a top-50 offense and defense.

ALSO READ: USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins shares plan, passion to succeed

“Teams that have done that historically have had great seasons and great runs in March. Our defense is really our anchor, and we want to start by getting stops.”Hodgson said after the Bulls’ preseason exhibition, a 120-63 win over Division II Saint Leo on Oct. 24.

Jonesboro-to-Tampa connection

The newcomers include seniors Izaiyah Nelson and Joseph Pinion, who followed Hodgson from Arkansas State through the transfer portal.

Nelson is a 6-foot-10 forward who led the Red Wolves in field goal percentage (58.6) and rebounding (8.9 per game). Pinion is a 6-5 swingman who shot 36% from 3-point range last year, after playing his first two seasons in the SEC at Arkansas.

USF Athletics USF head coach Bryan Hodgson opened his tenure by bringing in 13 new players. The group is ranked in the top 30 among recruiting classes, the program’s best since 2013.

Hodgson calls their presence “huge.”

"Those guys bring a ton of continuity,” he said. "I know those guys. I know how to coach them. I know what makes them tick. I know what makes them get out of bed in the morning.”

Two other transfers figure to be big contributors.

Daimion Collins is a 6-foot-9 forward who began at Kentucky, then started 22 games at LSU. The former five-star prospect was Texas’ high school player of the year in 2021.

ALSO READ: WNBA's Dallas Wings name USF's Jose Fernandez as new coach

Wes Enis, a 6-2 junior, was a Division II All-American last season at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee. He’ll likely start in the backcourt with guard CJ Brown, a member of last season's American Conference All-Freshman team and one of two holdover USF players.

Also returning is forward D'Ante Green, who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles sustained in January.

Abdur-Rahim's legacy continues

Three of the Bulls’ five freshmen are highly touted Canadians who switched their commitment from Arkansas State to follow Hodgson: Tristan Beckford, Adriel Nyorha and Onyx Nnania. All three played for Canada’s World Cup under-19 team.

"We have a chance to be really, really good,'' Brown said. "We've got a lot of weapons on this team.”

American Conference coaches apparently agree, voting the Bulls to finish second in the league’s preseason poll behind last year’s champion, Memphis.

ALSO READ: Voice of USF athletics, Jim Louk, is retiring after four decades behind microphone

Hodgson said he's leaning into the legacy of Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to a regular-season American title, a 25-8 mark and the program's first national ranking.

"Coach Amir showed what was possible at USF,'' Hodgson said.

A mural dedicated to Abdur-Raham has been placed in the Yuengling Center, remembering him as "a builder of men, a unifier of community and a champion of culture."

Schedule highlights

Monday – FAMU: Opens Bulls’ Bryan Hodgson era.

Nov. 16 – at Kennesaw State: Love Wins Classic, a. new annual meeting honoring Abdur-Rahim, who coached both programs.

Nov. 19 – at Oklahoma State: Offers early test against Big 12 competition.

Nov. 26 – Virginia Commonwealth: Opens three-day, eight-team Battle for Atlantis (Nassau, Bahamas).

Dec. 17 – at Alabama: High-profile matchup vs. No. 15-ranked Crimson Tide.

Jan. 4 – Alabama-Birmingham: American Conference opener.

Feb. 19 – Memphis: Conference favorite visits Yuengling Center.

March 5 – at Memphis: Closes regular season, could decide tournament seeding.

