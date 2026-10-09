Breaking down Amendment 3, court orders Hope Florida report expunged, weekly news

Breaking down Amendment 3

(0:00) This November, Florida voters will decide whether or not to approve an amendment that would dramatically reform property taxes.

If passed, the measure would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from the current $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and then $250,000 in 2028. The exemption would increase with inflation in the following years.

Supporters of the measure say it will provide immediate relief to homeowners struggling to make ends meet. Critics, however, raise concerns over how a reduction in revenue could affect local services.

Guests:



Jackie Mitchell , researcher at OpenSecrets.

, researcher at OpenSecrets. Margy Grant , chief executive officer for Florida Realtors.

, chief executive officer for Florida Realtors. Ava Habif , executive director for the Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library.

, executive director for the Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library. Sarah Burris, president of the Friends of the Bay County Public Libraries.

Court orders Hope Florida report expunged

(31:10) A district judge ruled this week that the Hope Florida grand jury report must be expunged.

The report, which was leaked to the public in August, found that the governor's administration misappropriated $10 million from a Medicaid settlement. That money was then funneled through the Hope Florida Foundation to political action committees.

Guest:



Jeffrey Schweers, Tallahassee bureau reporter for the Orlando Sentinel.

Weekly news briefing

(37:20) Florida is bracing for its first hurricane of the season. Hurricane Isaias grew to a Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall near Pensacola.

The storm will bring rain to much of the state, which could worsen a growing dengue outbreak in the Tampa Bay Region. That's because rain can create additional breeding sites for the mosquitos carrying the virus. Officials with Tampa City and Hillsborough County are continuing efforts to stop any further spread with assistance from other mosquito control districts.

The Florida Department of Health hosted a public meeting this week about the state's plan to remove some vaccine requirements for students.

Rising electric bills in Florida have brought about debate on whether utilities should be using fossil fuels or renewable energy to more cheaply power our homes.

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