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WUSF's Longest Table has been moved to Thursday, April 9th. For the latest updates, visit https://www.wusflongesttable.org/.

These I-275 ramps in St. Petersburg will temporarily close starting Thursday night

WUSF | By Meleah Lyden
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Looking north over I-275 at the 54th Avenue N interchange.
Courtesy
/
Florida Department of Transportation
Looking north over I-275 at the 54th Avenue N interchange.

Two I-275 ramps will be closed for the next few months at the 54th Avenue N interchange in St. Petersburg, starting the evening of April 9.

Two I-275 interchange ramps in St. Petersburg will temporarily close for an extended period starting Thursday night.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the ramps are:

  • Southbound I-275 Exit 26 ramp to 54th Avenue N.
  • Westbound 54th Avenue N entrance ramp onto southbound I-275.

The ramps are closed for reconstruction and will remain closed through at least the summer or fall of 2026.

This is part of the I-275 widening project from 38th Avenue N to 4th Street N. There will be signage to guide drivers through the detours, but drivers are advised to plan for extra time to travel.

How to get around

Detour for southbound exit ramp to 54th Avenue N:

You can continue south on I-275 past Exit 26 and exit at 38th Avenue N (Exit 25).

At the bottom of the ramp, turn right and go west on 38th Avenue N, turn right onto US 19 (34th Street N) and go north to 54th Avenue N.

Detour Map for the closure of the southbound I-275 Exit 26 ramp to 54th Avenue N.
Courtesy
/
Florida Department of Transportation
Detour Map for the closure of the southbound I-275 Exit 26 ramp to 54th Avenue N.

Detour for westbound 54th Avenue N onto southbound I-275:

Continue west on 54th Avenue N past the entrance ramp.

Then, turn left at US 19 (34th Street N) and go south. Turn left onto 38th Avenue N and go east to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275.

Detour Map for the closure of the westbound 54th Avenue N entrance ramp to southbound I-275.
Courtesy
/
Florida Department of Transportation
Detour Map for the closure of the westbound 54th Avenue N entrance ramp to southbound I-275.
Tags
Transportation Interstate 275Florida Department of TransportationSt. Pete
Meleah Lyden
I was always that kid who asked the question, "Why?"
See stories by Meleah Lyden
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